Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo returns after missing 15 games with calf strain

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo is back for the Milwaukee Bucks after a calf strain that forced the two-time MVP to miss 15 games.

Coach Doc Rivers said during his pregame availability that Antetokounmpo would play Monday night against the Boston Celtics. Rivers said Antetokounmpo would be on a minutes restriction.

The 31-year-old Antetokounmpo hasn’t played since straining his right calf on Jan. 23 in a 102-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets. A right calf strain also had prevented him from playing for three weeks in December.

Antetokounmpo has missed a career-high 29 games this season, 23 of those because of calf issues. The Bucks are 15-15 with Antetokounmpo and 11-18 without him.

His return comes with the Bucks trying to work their way into the play-in tournament and secure a 10th straight playoff berth. The Bucks went 8-7 during this most recent stretch without Antetokounmpo.

“We didn’t play ourself out of it," Rivers said. “Obviously I’m competitive. I think we should have had an even better record. But not having your best player for that long and staying above .500 is huge for us.”

Milwaukee entered Monday's action 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, three games behind 10th-place Charlotte. The teams that finish seventh through 10th compete in a tournament for the East’s two final playoff spots.

Rivers said throughout the last five weeks that the team had no plans to shut down Antetokounmpo for the season even though it might improve Milwaukee’s draft position. Antetokounmpo also had indicated he wanted to return.

“Giannis has worked his butt off,” Rivers said. “He's been frustrated over the last week because he wanted to work because he wanted to come back. I think they kept him out longer because of (his recent history of calf strains). We did that the first time. That didn't work out. But listen, guys, this is basketball. You go out and play, and you've just got to hope he stays healthy.”

Milwaukee will draft in either its own slot or in New Orleans’ spot in the first round, depending on which position is less favorable.

This is a critical time for the Bucks due to Antetokounmpo's uncertain future.

In October, Antetokounmpo becomes eligible to sign a four-year contract extension worth up to $275 million. He otherwise could become a free agent at the end of next season.

Although Antetokounmpo repeatedly has discussed how much he loves playing in Milwaukee, he also has prioritized wanting to play on a team that’s committed to competing for championships. The Bucks won their first title in half a century in 2021 but haven’t advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs since.

“Right now, as of today, I’m a Milwaukee Buck, and I’m committed to that,” Antetokounmpo said during the All-Star break. “Now what happens if things move and change in the future, that change, I can’t control that. If I could predict the future, trust me, I’d be a billionaire.”

The Bucks went 8-2 without Antetokounmpo from Feb. 3-25 but have lost their last two games by a combined 52 points. Milwaukee was outscored 33-8 in the fourth quarter of a 120-97 loss at Chicago on Sunday that ended the Bulls’ 11-game skid.

Antetokounmpo entered Monday averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He would be ranked eighth in the NBA in scoring, ninth in rebounding and just outside the top 25 in assists if he had played enough games to qualify.

He was selected to a 10th straight All-Star Game this season, though his injury prevented him from playing.

