Sports

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Diego Reyna, Lytle High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

LYTLE – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Diego Reyna from Lytle High School.

Diego is the captain of both the varsity cross country team and varsity basketball team. He’s also runs track.

Diego is part of two state championship teams in cross country and made the All-State Team twice.

He was the district champ and area champ in the 3200 and 1600. He was also the state qualifier in the 3200.

Diego is a member of the National Honor Society and will be a Distinguished Graduate. He performs community service through the St. Joseph’s Teen Acts.

Diego maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked ninth in his class. Diego plans to attend the University of the Incarnate Word and major in business management.

