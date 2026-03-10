Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
BCSO investigating suspected murder-suicide with possible district attorney’s office connection
Bexar County DA’s Office employee found shot to death, medical examiner’s office says
San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410
Severe storms possible tonight
Affidavit: Man arrested, accused of recording and selling sexually explicit videos of teen for $10 each
McAllen family released from ICE custody after being detained, separated by ICE, Rep. Castro says
Rocksprings High School student dies in accident near campus’ track and field area, authorities say
Affidavit: Man arrested in connection with fatal 2024 shooting at NW Side apartment complex
Driver of Corvette dies after crash on Interstate 37 near downtown

Sports

Japan finishes World Baseball Classic group unbeaten, tops Czechs 9-0 behind Murakami's grand slam

The Associated Press

Associated Press

1 / 5
Japan's Munetaka Murakami runs for his grand slam home run during the eighth inning of a World Baseball Classic game between Japan and the Czech Republic on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Czech Republic's pitcher Ondrej Satoria pitches to a Japan batter during the inning of a World Baseball Classic game between Japan and the Czech Republic on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Czech Republic's pitcher Ondrej Satoria pitches to a Japan batter during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic game between Japan and the Czech Republic on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Japan's Shohei Ohtani, third left, and his teammates celebrate after defeating Czech Republic in their World Baseball Classic game on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Japan players celebrate after defeating Czech Republic in their World Baseball Classic game between Japan and the Czech Republic on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Japan's Munetaka Murakami runs for his grand slam home run during the eighth inning of a World Baseball Classic game between Japan and the Czech Republic on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Defending champion Japan completed an unbeaten group stage at the World Baseball Classic, beating the Czech Republic 9-0 on Tuesday night behind a nine-run eighth inning capped by Munetaka Murakami's grand slam.

After outscoring opponents 39-9 in going 4-0, Japan advanced to a quarterfinal on Saturday in Miami against Venezuela or the Dominican Republic.

Recommended Videos

Japan rested Shohei Ohtani, who is hitting .556 with two homers, six RBIs and four walks.

The Czechs, the 2025 European championship bronze medalists, finished 0-4 and were outscored 39-5 while batting .167, 19th among the 20 teams and ahead of only Brazil (.130).

Kenya Wakatsuki hit a go-ahead double in the eighth off loser Michal Kovala, who was removed after Ukyo Shuto's three-run homer. Shugo Maki drew a bases-loaded walk from Ryan Johnson, a two-way player who also appears at first base. Murakami drove a fastball at the top of the strike zone 425 feet into the right-center field seats.

Czech starter Ondrej (pronounced Andre) Satoria allowed six hits over 4 2/3 innings, throwing 42 changeups among 67 pitches. His fastest offering was 79.9 mph.

Satoria is famous in Japan. He struck out Ohtani on three pitches in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

“I’m sad,” Satoria said before the game, knowing Ohtani was out of the lineup. “I think a lot of fans are sad, too. Maybe he’s resting for the long trip to Miami.”

Winner Yumeto Kanemaru struck out five over two perfect innings.

All of the Czech players have day jobs. Satoria, who is retiring from the national team, is an electrician and manager Pavel Chadim – that’s Dr. Chadim – is a neurologist.

Chadim wore the 2025 European championship bronze medal to an interview session.

“I have this medal because I want to show to some people in the world that we are not baseball tourists,” Chadim said. “We are doing baseball as professionals. We don’t want excuses. We play as professionals on the field.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...