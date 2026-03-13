Skip to main content
Steele HS product Hammonds’ defensive heroics propel UTSA past South Florida in AAC tourney

UTSA women’s basketball team pulled off an upset in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

UTSA women's basketball. (UTSA Athletics,)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The UTSA women’s basketball team pulled off an upset in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals, defeating third-seeded South Florida 62-51 on Thursday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

The sixth-seeded Roadrunners (16-15) overcame a higher-seeded Bulls team (20-12) that had swept them in the regular season.

UTSA turned the tables in the tournament with a balanced effort, outscoring USF 18-15 in the fourth quarter to pull away after a tightly contested game through three quarters.

Mia Hammonds, a Steele High School alumna and UTSA guard, delivered a clutch defensive performance, finishing with eight points, four rebounds, two steals and a clutch block that helped preserve the lead late.

UTSA advances to face second-seeded East Carolina in the semifinals at 8 p.m. on Friday.

