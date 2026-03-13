Steele HS product Hammonds’ defensive heroics propel UTSA past South Florida in AAC tourney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The UTSA women’s basketball team pulled off an upset in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals, defeating third-seeded South Florida 62-51 on Thursday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

The sixth-seeded Roadrunners (16-15) overcame a higher-seeded Bulls team (20-12) that had swept them in the regular season.

UTSA turned the tables in the tournament with a balanced effort, outscoring USF 18-15 in the fourth quarter to pull away after a tightly contested game through three quarters.

Mia Hammonds, a Steele High School alumna and UTSA guard, delivered a clutch defensive performance, finishing with eight points, four rebounds, two steals and a clutch block that helped preserve the lead late.

UTSA advances to face second-seeded East Carolina in the semifinals at 8 p.m. on Friday.

