Former NFL star RB Todd Gurley II joins local legends at first Malcolm Brown Foundation Golf Tournament

SAN ANTONIO – Malcolm Brown, former NFL running back and Steele High School standout, successfully launched the inaugural golf tournament for his Malcolm Brown Foundation at Olympia Hills Golf Course.

The event, benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank’s Summer Meals for Kids Program, drew a star-studded crowd of local legends and NFL talent.

Attendees included San Antonio-area greats such as basketball Hall of Famer George Gervin, former University of Texas at San Antonio football star Frank Harris, and former Madison and Texas A&M linebacker Nate Askew. Brown’s former Los Angeles Rams teammate, Todd Gurley II, also attended.

Gurley made a special effort to attend, catching a red-eye flight from Los Angeles after watching the San Antonio Spurs defeat the Clippers in person.

Gurley shared with KSAT his admiration for Victor Wembanyama.

The tournament marked a meaningful step for Brown’s foundation, which focuses on community impact and creating positive experiences and development for youth and families in the San Antonio region.

Click the video player above to see KSAT 12 Sports’ coverage from the event.

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