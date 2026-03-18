Alamo Heights football coach Ron Rittimann announces retirement after 6 successful seasons

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – Ron Rittimann, head coach and athletic director at Alamo Heights High School, announced his retirement, effective at the end of the current school year.

Rittimann transformed the school’s football program into a consistent winner during his six-year tenure at Alamo Heights High School.

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Rittimann, 37 years into his coaching career, shared the news in an email to the Alamo Heights Independent School District community.

“I love my job but it is the right time for the next chapter,” Rittimann said in a statement. “There are things in life I still want to do and I feel young enough to do them. I’m at peace with the decision but it’s still hard to give up what I’ve known and been doing all my life.”

Under Rittimann’s leadership since arriving in 2020, the Mules compiled a 67-10 overall record and captured five district championships. Last season, the team finished 12-2 and reached the state quarterfinals.

Rittimann expressed gratitude for the Alamo Heights community, saying he wished he had joined the program earlier.

“What a special place Alamo Heights is,” he said. “I’m so proud of the athletes, parents, and community that have rallied around us and the relationships (my wife) Patti and I have built here. I’ve been blessed to be here in Alamo Heights and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished. I expect the program to continue to get even better.”

During his time, district athletic facilities received significant upgrades through community-supported bond programs.

Before Alamo Heights, Rittimann served 12 seasons as football coach and athletic coordinator at Johnson High School, 17 years at Madison High School, and two years at Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State).

In 2019, the Texas High School Coaches Association honored Rittimann with the Tom Landry Award, voted by his peers.

Yet Rittimann said he takes greater pride in his former players’ post-high school achievements, recalling being asked to officiate one player’s wedding as more meaningful than any trophy.

Alamo Heights ISD Superintendent Dana Bashara praised Rittimann’s impact.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the impact of Coach Rittimann’s leadership on our athletic program,” Bashara said. “Growing up the daughter of a football coach, I know firsthand the sacrifices made by coaches’ families.”

“I’m excited for him to prioritize time with his wife, children, and his new grandson who will arrive shortly,” Bashara continued. “Coach Rittimann has shaped our program to be one that promotes a champion culture, and has prioritized character, service and leadership development in all our athletes.”

The district plans to begin the search for Rittimann’s successor soon, with the position to be posted later this week.

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