Local prospects shine at UTSA, UIW Pro Days ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

SAN ANTONIO – NFL personnel watched area college football standouts showcase their skills at Pro Days hosted by the University of Texas at San Antonio and the University of the Incarnate Word on Wednesday, as prospects gear up for next month’s draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At UTSA’s Pro Day, held at the Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence, more than a dozen of the region’s top prospects performed in front of representatives from 18 NFL teams.

Among the participants was former UTSA backup quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger, who transferred to UTRGV and recently declared for the draft.

But the spotlight largely fell on UTSA running back Robert Henry Jr., whose performance drew attention. Scouts have projected the tail back, who impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 37-inch vertical jump, as a potential mid-to-late Day 3 selection, with some conversations pointing to a possible fourth- or fifth-round pick.

Henry, listed at 5-foot-9 and around 196 pounds, has been noted for his speed (4.52-second 40-yard dash), explosiveness and receiving ability out of the backfield.

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor could see one of his players selected in consecutive drafts if Henry hears his name called, building on recent program momentum.

Later in the day, scouts transitioned to UIW’s Pro Day, where 16 aspiring pros worked out.

Standouts included Cardinals linebacker Declan Williams, an elite tackler and physical presence who earned East-West Shrine Bowl recognition, and wide receiver Jalen Walthall.

Walthall, a vertical threat with good speed, aimed to build on his NFL Scouting Combine numbers from last month and succeeded in improving his marks.

The FCS product is viewed as one of the top prospects from smaller conferences entering the draft.

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