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Sports

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Andra Stokes, Stevens High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Andra Stokes from Stevens High School.

Andra is a four-year member of the varsity basketball and track and field teams, where she was named First-Team Academic All-District.

Andra is a member of the National Honor Society and performs community service through Elf Louise, back-to-school community events and a local food bank.

She maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked in the top 10 percent of her class. Andra plans to play collegiate basketball and become a nurse.

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