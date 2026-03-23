Scholar Athlete of the Week: Andra Stokes, Stevens High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Andra Stokes from Stevens High School.

Andra is a four-year member of the varsity basketball and track and field teams, where she was named First-Team Academic All-District.

Andra is a member of the National Honor Society and performs community service through Elf Louise, back-to-school community events and a local food bank.

She maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked in the top 10 percent of her class. Andra plans to play collegiate basketball and become a nurse.