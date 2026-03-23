Scholar Athlete of the Week: Andra Stokes, Stevens High School KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Andra Stokes from Stevens High School.
Andra is a four-year member of the varsity basketball and track and field teams, where she was named First-Team Academic All-District.
Andra is a member of the National Honor Society and performs community service through Elf Louise, back-to-school community events and a local food bank.
She maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked in the top 10 percent of her class. Andra plans to play collegiate basketball and become a nurse.
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About the Authors Daniel Villanueva headshot
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Two-time Lone Star Emmy award winner for sports and news.
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