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Sports

Senegal parades Africa Cup trophy in Paris as it appeals CAF decision to strip title

Associated Press

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Senegal players celebrate with the Africa Cup of Nations trophy ahead of the international friendly soccer match between Senegal and Peru in Saint-Denis, outside of Paris, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
A Senegal player holds the Africa Cup of Nations trophy ahead of the international friendly soccer match between Senegal and Peru in Saint-Denis, outside of Paris, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Senegal players celebrate with the Africa Cup of Nations trophy ahead of the international friendly soccer match between Senegal and Peru in Saint-Denis, outside of Paris, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Senegal coach Pape Thiaw holds the Africa Cup of Nations trophy ahead of the international friendly soccer match between Senegal and Peru in Saint-Denis, outside of Paris, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Senegal players celebrate with the Africa Cup of Nations trophy ahead of the international friendly soccer match between Senegal and Peru in Saint-Denis, outside of Paris, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Senegal players celebrate with the Africa Cup of Nations trophy ahead of the international friendly soccer match between Senegal and Peru in Saint-Denis, outside of Paris, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

PARIS – Senegal players paraded the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in front of thousands of fans on Saturday, despite the Confederation of African Football's decision to strip the country of the title and award it to Morocco.

Ahead of a friendly match against Peru at Stade de France, Senegal players led by captain Kalidou Koulibaly took to the pitch with the trophy as part of pre-game celebrations.

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The Senegalese Football Association had announced it would present the Africa Cup trophy to its fans before the game in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis. Paris has a significant Senegalese community.

Earlier this week in the French capital, Senegalese FA president Abdoulaye Fall said Senegal was the victim of “ the most grossly unfair administrative robbery” in the history of soccer and pledged that the country would defend its players’ “honor” at the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Senegal is challenging CAF's surprise ruling last week to strip the team of the title won in a chaotic final in January and give it to host nation Morocco.

Senegal’s legal team said the country still considers itself the champion of Africa. The CAF ’s appeals board ruled that Senegal is “declared to have forfeited the final” and its 1-0 win in extra time became a 3-0 default win for Morocco. The rationale was that Senegal players led by their coach had left the field in protest when Morocco was awarded a penalty, leading to a 15-minute stoppage.

Senegal’s appeal to be reinstated as champion was registered this week by CAS, which set no timetable for a likely long process toward a verdict. The appeal was promised by the Senegalese government, which also called for an international investigation “into suspected corruption” within CAF.

An appeal to CAS can typically take months to schedule a hearing then weeks or months more to announce a verdict. Senegal’s lawyers, however, will ask CAS to open an expedited procedure and hope the Moroccan federation and the CAF agree so that the case can be dealt with within two months.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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