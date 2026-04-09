Xander Schauffele's shot lands in a viewer's merchandise bag. It didn't stop him from making par

Xander Schauffele checks the wind on the first hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Maybe gift shopping really is out of control at the Masters.

Xander Schauffele's tee shot on the par-5 eighth hole Thursday at Augusta National ended up in somebody's merchandise bag, just a few feet to the left of the fairway. Schauffele used a tee to mark the spot, removed the ball and then handed off the bag to a woman in a pink and white outfit.

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He was able to play on without penalty and made par.

“It just flew straight into the bag. It was a great break. That bounce would’ve put me in the pine straw and who knows if I would’ve had a shot to hit up the hill,” Schauffele said after shooting a 2-under 70 in the first round.

“So thanks to the lady on 8,” he said.

Schauffele shouldn't sell himself short for his own role in a solid first day. After his tee shot on the par-4 ninth ended up in some pine straw and his second shot found a bunker, he splashed out to within inches of the hole for a par.

He made three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine.

“A little bit of a mixed bag,” he said.

No pun intended, presumably.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf