Heat's Bam Adebayo out for the game after Hornets' LaMelo Ball trips him, leading to hard fall Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) lies on the court during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) lies on the court during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) lies on the court during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) lies on the court during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo left Tuesday night’s play-in game against Charlotte after he got tripped by Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball in the second quarter, causing him to land hard on his lower back.
The Heat said Adebayo would not return.
Ball was on the ground after driving to the basket and missing a shot when he appeared to take a swipe at Adebayo’s left foot with his left hand, causing Adebayo to fall backward. Adebayo stayed down as the action moved to the other end of the court and then back again before play was stopped.
After being attended to by trainers, he got to his feet and walked off under his own power and was taken to the locker room.
Ball was not called for a foul and the play could not be reviewed because play wasn't stopped.
Adebayo
scored 83 points in a game last month.
___
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