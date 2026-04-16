Victor Wembanyama eager for first playoff test as Spurs open prep against Portland

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs began preparations for their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

The 7-foot-4 center, in his third NBA season, is set to make his postseason debut when the No. 2-seeded Spurs host the No. 7-seeded Trail Blazers on Sunday at the Frost Bank Center.

San Antonio finished the regular season 62-20, while Portland advanced by beating Phoenix in the play-in tournament.

“I’ve missed playing in high-stakes games,” Wembanyama said.

In his third year since being drafted first overall in 2023, Wembanyama has been the focal point of the Spurs’ rise back to contention.

The franchise last made the playoffs in 2019 and is seeking its first deep run since the Gregg Popovich-Tim Duncan era.

“This moment is what you work on all year, but also your whole career,” Wembanyama said. “We were dreaming of playoffs as kids.”

The Spurs won the season series against Portland 2-1, most recently a 112-101 victory in early April, when Wembanyama did not play due to injury.

On Sunday, Wembanyama is ready to face the T-Blazers for the first time this season.

“I can’t really help it, but dream about it,” Wembanyama said. “We have to stay grounded and stay in the moment. And before even thinking about a Game 1, I have to think about showing up the right way.”

The series opens with Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio, followed by Games 3 and 4 in Portland.

Read also: