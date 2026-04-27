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Sports

Wolves confirm Edwards has no structural damage in his knee, but he'll be out for at least a week

Associated Press

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Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards grabs his knee after an injury during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards kneels on the court after sustaining an injury during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) is helped off the court after sustaining an injury during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates after making a 3-point shot during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards grabs his knee after an injury during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

DENVER – Minnesota All-Star Anthony Edwards will be sidelined for at least one week with a hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee, a diagnosis the Timberwolves formally announced Monday before Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series at Denver.

Edwards had an MRI exam that confirmed the absence of structural damage, a relief to the Timberwolves after Edwards' injury occurred in the second quarter of their Game 4 victory over the Nuggets. Still, his availability for the second round if they advance will be in question. The team called his status week to week, so Edwards would likely miss at least the beginning of the next series before he's cleared to return.

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“With the two injuries we had in one game, it was as positive as you can get it,” guard Mike Conley told reporters after the team's pregame shootaround in Denver. ”Obviously we want him to get healthy. We want him to be recovered as quickly as he can, but his health is No. 1. He knows his body. When his body’s ready, he’s going to fight through it. We know if we can get out of the series, we’ll get him back."

Minnesota, which took a 3-1 lead on Denver in the series into Game 5, lost their other starting guard, Donte DiVincenzo, for the rest of the postseason and much of next season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon he suffered in the opening minutes of Game 4.

Edwards averaged 28.8 points in the regular season, third best in the NBA behind Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He missed 21 games this season, by far the most of his career, mostly to a right knee injury.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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