Timberwolves focus on physicality, discipline ahead of Game 5 against Spurs

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

SAN ANTONIO – The Timberwolves need to win in the Alamo City at least one more time to continue their playoff run. The series has been nothing short of entertaining from the beginning.

Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama was ejected from Game 4, uncharacteristically, after getting a Flagrant 2 foul for throwing an elbow out of frustration at Timberwolves forward Naz Reid.

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At Timberwolves shootaround, the team emphasized balancing physicality and keeping Wembanyama out of the paint.

“It’s similar to baseball. If a pitcher hits a batter, then the next inning, if they retaliate right away, then they tend to get the harsher punishment,” Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “So it’s about just playing smart,” he added.

“We have to use that experience. If it’s one of those games that’s going to get called tighter, you’ve got to play with that physicality,” said Timberwolves veteran guard Mike Conley. “Can’t be two games ago, can’t be last game. We have to be ready for what’s called tonight. We’ve handled that well.”

Both teams are painfully aware they have to stay disciplined. The Timberwolves know that if they want to continue playing in the postseason, they have to win at least one more time in the Alamo City.

Tipoff for Game 5 is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Frost Bank Center.

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