Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Wimbledon because of wrist injury FILE - Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during the final of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Jannik Sinner, Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Paris. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File) Carlos Alcaraz poses with his Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award during the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during the final of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Jannik Sinner, Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Paris. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
LONDON – Two-time Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday said he is pulling out of the grass-court Grand Slam event next month because of his lingering wrist injury.
Alcaraz injured his right wrist at the Barcelona Open last month and had already withdrawn from the
the French Open that starts this weekend. He won the clay-court tournament the last two years.
"My recovery is going well and I’m feeling much better,” Alcaraz posted on his social media accounts, “but unfortunately I’m still not ready to compete.”
Alcaraz started the year by winning the Australian Open to become the youngest man ever to
win all four major titles in tennis.
Alcaraz won back-to-back Wimbledon titles in 2023 and ’24, beating Novak Djokovic in both finals. He lost in the final last year to Jannik Sinner in another chapter of what shapes to be a generational rivalry.
“They are two truly special tournaments for me and I will miss them a lot,” Alcaraz said of missing Wimbledon and the warmup event at Queen’s Club in London. ”We’ll keep working to come back as soon as possible!"
___
AP tennis:
https://apnews.com/hub/tennis
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
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