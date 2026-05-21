2-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch hospitalized with severe illness, family says FILE - Kyle Busch is introduced during the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File) (Derik Hamilton, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has been hospitalized with a severe illness and won't compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, his family said Thursday.
His family posted the news on social media and said he is currently undergoing treatment.
“We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation,” the statement continued.
Busch ranks 24th in the Cup Series standings, with two top-10 finishes in 12 races this season. The 41-year-old driver and Las Vegas native won championships in 2015 and 2019. Busch is in his fourth season at Richard Childress Racing after winning titles with Joe Gibbs Racing.
His last win came in 2023, his first with RCR.
___
AP auto racing:
https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Artist Paints Spurs Murals and Is Just Getting Started One street drop, one street honor — SA City Council has two big votes coming 9 cars, armed officers, and a polling library. Here's what happened. SA Fans Share Their Spurs Playoff Rituals A Texas school district has less than $500 in the bank Army vet refuses to neuter his dog — and he's fighting back Wemby's Nickname Says Everything Street flooding, hail & 70 mph gusts — what to expect tonight Man confesses to murder over a week later — body was hidden in a recycle bin Former Employee Sues Laurel Ridge Over Sexual Harassment This SA Artist Has Been Painting the City's Windows for 40 Years How some Hill Country businesses affected by July 4 flooding are pushing forward $2 Billion & 2,000 Jobs — Is Toyota Expanding in SA? SA fans aren't at the game, but they showed up anyway Fans arrive 3 hours early to the Rock at La Cantera for Game 1 Previous video Next video