De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper cleared for Spurs’ Game 3 vs Thunder

San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis, Friday, May 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

SAN ANTONIO – De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper will be available to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Fox was an All-Star this season for the Spurs, averaging 18.6 points per game in the regular season — second on the team behind only Victor Wembanyama’s 25 points per game.

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Harper — who was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie first team earlier Wednesday — was brilliant in the Spurs’ Game 1 win, with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and a team playoff record seven steals.

He had 12 points in 25 minutes on Wednesday before heading to the locker room.

The injury report also stated the Thunder’s Jalen Williams will be out Friday night.

Harper, who turned 20 on March 2, is the second-youngest player to have appeared in this season’s playoffs, behind only Minnesota’s Joan Beringer and Phoenix’s Khaman Maluach — both still just 19. Beringer and Maluach combined to score 24 points in the playoffs, matching the total that Harper had in Game 1 against the Thunder alone.

“He didn’t just get this talented or this good,” Johnson said of Harper before the game. “For him to buy in to the role that was in front of him, for him to do what was asked and be held accountable and learn what it took and what we needed to win games and be a part of it — while probably suppressing some of his individual capabilities — is hard to do for a 19- to 20-year-old.

“For him to be able to do that and grow as a winning team player and then have his individual talent pop as well — it’s hard to do in this league at any time. Doing it as a rookie in the playoffs is ridiculous.”

The Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

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