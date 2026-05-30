Skip to main content
Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
‘Fighting for his life’: Teen on life support after falling from truck during Spurs celebration
Woman accused of intentionally setting fire to North Side office she shares with husband, SAPD says
San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones gifted premium tickets to Spurs-Thunder Game 6
Essence Preparatory Public School founder and superintendent arrested in Cibolo on 3 charges, records show
Teenage girl arrested, allegedly lured young men to be robbed in person, Universal City police say

Sports

Thunder to be shorthanded again for Game 7 against Spurs in West finals

Tim Reynolds

Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) defends against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) during overtime of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series Monday, May 18, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell will not play for the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night because of injuries that have dogged both throughout the series.

Williams has been dealing with a strained left hamstring for much of the playoffs. Mitchell has a strained right soleus.

Recommended Videos

Williams missed 49 of Oklahoma City's 82 regular-season games with wrist and hamstring issues, and Saturday will be the 10th playoff game he's missed this year with new hamstring problems. He played in five, including about 10 minutes in Thursday's Game 6 loss to the Spurs.

Mitchell had been the starter that replaces Williams in the lineup, until he too got hurt. Oklahoma City has been starting Jared McCain in that spot since, alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren. They went to Cason Wallace as the starter for Game 7, with McCain off the bench.

The Spurs reported no injuries going into Game 7.

Marc Davis, John Goble and Josh Tiven were selected by the NBA as the referees for Game 7 of Spurs-Thunder. It's the second Game 7 in these playoffs for Davis and Tiven; Davis worked the final game of the Cleveland-Detroit series in Round 2, and Tiven had Game 7 of Orlando-Detroit in Round 1.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...