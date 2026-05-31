Skip to main content
Clear icon
87º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
SAPD: Man shot multiple times through front door on Northwest Side after refusing entry to stranger
‘Fighting for his life’: Teen on life support after falling from truck during Spurs celebration
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Woman accused of intentionally setting fire to North Side office she shares with husband, SAPD says
SAPD: Wanted suspect shot twice on West Side; Man had ‘multiple felony warrants’
Woman fatally struck by vehicle while crossing Interstate 35 main lanes, SAPD says

Sports

Finland beats Switzerland 1-0 in overtime to win men's ice hockey world championship

Associated Press

1 / 5
Finland's Jesse Puljujarvi (13) tries to score past Switzerland's goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni (63) during overtime in the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship final match between Switzerland and Finland, in Zurich, Switzerland, Sunday, May 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Finland's Saku Maenalanen (80) in action against Switzerland's Janis Moser (86) during the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship final match between Switzerland and Finland, in Zurich, Switzerland, Sunday, May 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Switzerland's Roman Josi (90) in action during the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship final match between Switzerland and Finland, in Zurich, Switzerland, Sunday, May 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Canada's Robert Thomas (18) clashes with Norway's Christian Kaasastul (49) during the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship bronze medal match between Canada and Norway, in Zurich, Switzerland, Sunday, May 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Finland's Konsta Helenius in action during the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship final match between Switzerland and Finland, in Zurich, Switzerland, Sunday, May 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Finland's Jesse Puljujarvi (13) tries to score past Switzerland's goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni (63) during overtime in the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship final match between Switzerland and Finland, in Zurich, Switzerland, Sunday, May 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

ZURICH – Finland won the ice hockey world championship for the fifth time on Sunday, beating Switzerland 1-0 in overtime.

Konsta Helenius scored the gold-winning goal 10:42 into overtime.

Recommended Videos

Finland also won in 1995, 2011, 2019 and 2022.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...