Finland beats Switzerland 1-0 in overtime to win men's ice hockey world championship

Finland's Jesse Puljujarvi (13) tries to score past Switzerland's goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni (63) during overtime in the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship final match between Switzerland and Finland, in Zurich, Switzerland, Sunday, May 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

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ZURICH – Finland won the ice hockey world championship for the fifth time on Sunday, beating Switzerland 1-0 in overtime.

Konsta Helenius scored the gold-winning goal 10:42 into overtime.

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Finland also won in 1995, 2011, 2019 and 2022.

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AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports