KSAT crew stumbles into Spurs players in elevator at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK – A KSAT crew was quite surprised by the outcome of a Tuesday visit to Madison Square Garden for NBA Finals media availability.

KSAT stumbled into at least half of the San Antonio Spurs’ roster on an elevator at the historic arena.

While waiting for the elevator to close its doors, Victor Wembanyama, Julian Champagnie, Stephon Castle, Harrison Barnes, Luke Kornet, Carter Bryant and Devin Vassell walked aboard.

The players then guided KSAT onto the floor of Madison Square Garden, where Ernie Zuniga caught up with Bryant.

Bryant looked back on the respect he’s received from Spurs fans in his busy rookie season.

“San Antonio fans have been nothing short of amazing,” Bryant told KSAT. “Just from them as people, like you, all of the fans that I see in public and everybody that supports us, they come up to you and greet you with respect.”

Game 4 between the Spurs and Knicks will air at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday live on KSAT 12. KSAT’s pregame coverage begins with our Race to Seis special at 6:30 p.m. on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus before shifting over to KSAT Plus exclusively at 7 p.m.

More recent Race For Seis coverage on KSAT: