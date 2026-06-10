Skip to main content
Clear icon
87º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Ex-Randolph High School head volleyball coach fired from new position at Bastrop ISD, district says
‘It’s unacceptable’: Texas state senator, Wembanyama condemn attacks on Spurs fans in New York City
San Antonio ISD’s six-figure travel tab: Hawaii, conferences and a district in deficit
Hot & humid through the weekend, but flooding becomes possible early next week
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Erik Cantu won't serve additional prison time, receives 2-year deferred adjudication sentence
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
San Antonio attorney sentenced to 20 years in prison following guilty plea in $540K theft case
Woman dies after crash in far west Bexar County involving semitruck, BCSO says

Sports

KSAT crew stumbles into Spurs players in elevator at Madison Square Garden

The players guided KSAT onto the floor of the historic arena

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Jason Foster, News Operations Manager

NEW YORK – A KSAT crew was quite surprised by the outcome of a Tuesday visit to Madison Square Garden for NBA Finals media availability.

KSAT stumbled into at least half of the San Antonio Spurs’ roster on an elevator at the historic arena.

While waiting for the elevator to close its doors, Victor Wembanyama, Julian Champagnie, Stephon Castle, Harrison Barnes, Luke Kornet, Carter Bryant and Devin Vassell walked aboard.

The players then guided KSAT onto the floor of Madison Square Garden, where Ernie Zuniga caught up with Bryant.

Bryant looked back on the respect he’s received from Spurs fans in his busy rookie season.

“San Antonio fans have been nothing short of amazing,” Bryant told KSAT. “Just from them as people, like you, all of the fans that I see in public and everybody that supports us, they come up to you and greet you with respect.”

Game 4 between the Spurs and Knicks will air at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday live on KSAT 12. KSAT’s pregame coverage begins with our Race to Seis special at 6:30 p.m. on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus before shifting over to KSAT Plus exclusively at 7 p.m.

More recent Race For Seis coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...