Canada is ready to become a soccer nation as it hosts World Cup opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch speaks during a press conference, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Toronto, on the eve of the team's World Cup soccer match against Bosnia. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

TORONTO, ONT – Luke Reece never played hockey growing up in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga. Instead, he played soccer, like many Canadians who are now adults.

The sport is so popular it has surpassed hockey and all other sports in youth participation, according to a recent report by Jumpstart, a Canadian charity that helps low-income youth play organized sports. It said half the nation’s youth participate in organized soccer.

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Reece was one of many locals sporting Canada soccer gear on Thursday ahead of their nation’s World Cup opener Friday against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“Wish I had tickets to the game tomorrow, but I don’t,” Reece said. “I’m going to a game in Vancouver. It was cheaper to get a ticket out there.”

Is Canada about to have a soccer moment?

“It already has a good hold in this country in terms of participation. I think we all expect that to grow. These tournaments inspire so many next-generation people to find their heroes, play the game,” said Christina Linz, president of the women's Northern Super League. “I think (it) will really draw those emotional connections.”

Thursday in Toronto looked a bit like wear-your-favorite-soccer-jersey day as the tournament opened in Mexico. Canada’s red tops, like the one worn by Reece, were among the most popular.

Mexico (No. 13) and the United States (No. 17), the other co-hosts for the World Cup, each sit higher in FIFA’s rankings than Canada, which is 30th, but that means there’s more to gain for the Canadians. Especially when it comes to generating passion for the sport.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch said Thursday he has “felt a real momentum behind this team and behind this moment” as Canada Soccer, the sport’s national governing body, looks to capitalize on hosting the World Cup for the first time.

“Canada has become more and more multicultural, and I think the excitement for so many different nations to be here in North America and in Canada, and to be playing with all of the greatest players in the world and some of the greatest coaches, I think that there’s real excitement behind what this will be,” Marsch said.

Potentially stalling the potential of Marsch’s squad is the absence of star defender Alphonso Davies, who was ruled out for Friday’s match as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury sustained during Bayern Munich's Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain on May 6.

Marsch is hopeful that Davies will be able to return at some point in the group stage. He said Davies had an MRI on Wednesday.

“We’re getting ready to ramp things up,” Marsch said Thursday.

Davies is one of many Canada players fighting injuries. Defender Moise Bombito is recovering from a broken leg, but Marsch said Bombito is “ready to contribute.”

Regardless of who’s on the pitch for Canada, it’s ready to make a statement, and players are eager to prove their country is a soccer nation.

“Every one of these boys is incredibly Canadian, and the pride they have in putting on the jersey, representing the country, hearing the national anthem,” Marsch said. “These guys sing the national anthem, belt it out to the top of their lungs, because they want to show the country how proud they are to be here, to be Canadians, and to represent what Canada is.”

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Lexie Linderman is a student in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup