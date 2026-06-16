Ghana appeals Canada's denial of World Cup visa for Partey, who faces rape charges

FILE - Villarreal's Thomas Partey sits on the bench during the Champions League soccer match between Tottenham and Villarreal in London, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File)

OTTAWA, ON – Ghana officials on Tuesday appealed Canada's decision to refuse midfielder Thomas Partey entry into the country for the team's first World Cup match while he awaits trial on rape charges.

A Canadian federal court heard the appeal Tuesday, just one day before Ghana faces Panama in Toronto.

Recommended Videos

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had criticized the visa denial for Partey, who awaits trial in Britain, as a “high-handed and extremely unfair decision.”

Partey faces allegations from several women dating to his time playing for English club Arsenal from 2020-25. Partey, who played in Spain for Villarreal this past season, has pleaded not guilty.

In March, a lawyer for Partey said the player intends to plead not guilty to two new charges of rape after a woman alleged Partey twice raped her on the same day in December 2020. Partey had separately been awaiting trial on five counts of rape related to two other women and one count of sexual assault involving another woman, and the new allegations arose after the first set of charges were publicized.

Partey’s lawyer, Mackeda Bramwell, told the court Tuesday that as a World Cup host nation, Canada has a “public interest” in allowing the “orderly participation of accredited national team athletes.”

In a statement submitted to the court, Partey said he would remain under constant supervision of team officials, and will leave Canada when the team does.

Millions of his countrymen are hoping the team advances to the the knockout round, he said.

“I have not been convicted of any offense. I have pleaded not guilty, and I remain presumed innocent,” Partey said.

Canada officials have said immigration decisions are made on a case-by-case basis regardless of the World Cup.

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz had cited a presumption of innocence for Partey when he included the player in his World Cup squad.

Ghana's base camp for the World Cup is in Smithfield, Rhode Island. Even if Tuesday's appeal fails, Partey will still be eligible to play June 23 when Ghana faces England in Massachusetts. Ghana concludes group play June 27 against Croatia in Philadelphia.

___

AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup