Indiana man charged after being accused of stalking WNBA player Sophie Cunningham

FILE - Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) plays against the Dallas Wings in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Aug. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

An Indiana man was charged Wednesday on accusations he stalked WNBA player Sophie Cunningham and sent her threatening and explicit messages on social media.

Kevin Singh, 48, faces felony charges for stalking and intimidation, as well as a misdemeanor harassment charge. He was arrested Tuesday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

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Cunningham, a player with the Indiana Fever, told investigators she had been staying at home more and having nightmares because of Singh’s continued messages, according to the affidavit. She was first made aware of Singh’s alleged online conduct in February, she said.

Singh's online behavior escalated that month and his conduct “became increasingly threatening after he was contacted by team security," the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

According to an affidavit, Singh allegedly sent numerous messages — including explicit messages — on the social media platform X in April. One of the messages featured the text, “You're literally down the street from me!” After Cunnigham's team sent Singh a cease-and-desist letter on April 30, Singh sent more messages on X, making explicit and threatening comments, according to the affidavit.

In September 2025, Singh hand-delivered a package addressed to “Sophie” at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana Fever’s home arena, containing a letter and a Guns N' Roses T-shirt sprayed with men's cologne, according the affidavit.

“The internet has made it easier than ever to target, harass and intimidate others. Threats of violence, whether face-to-face or behind a keyboard, will be taken seriously,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “Coming forward is never easy, regardless of a person’s position or public profile. The victim is setting an example by speaking out."

A phone call to a number listed for Singh wasn't answered. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney yet.

Singh is currently on probation in Hendricks County, Indiana, after he pleaded guilty in July 2025 to two felony counts of invasion of privacy, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office said.

The incident comes after Cunningham's teammate, WNBA star Caitlin Clark, was the victim of stalking and harassing by a different man from Texas who was sentenced last year to 2 1/2 years in prison.