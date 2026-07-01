TMI Episcopal tennis player expands access to tennis through nonprofit: ‘Tennis 4 all’

SAN ANTONIO – School may be out for the summer, but for one North Side student-athlete at TMI Episcopal, the work never stops.

Philippe Jones is a rising junior and tennis player who fell in love with the sport in elementary school. That passion led Jones to create ‘Tennis 4 All,’ a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to tennis for young people.

Jones gave credit to his parents for introducing him to the sports and then supporting his mission.

“I found that I really love the sport,” James said. “I learn that it had a certain skill required to play the sport and I also learned that it taught, not just lessons about the sport itself, but about life.”

“I saw that there were many kids that didn’t have the same opportunity as I had to play the sport that I loved,” Jones said. “I wanted to make sure that these kids had the opportunity.”

Through the nonprofit, Jones collects and donates gently used tennis equipment to communities around the world. Most recently, Tennis 4 All sent a shipment to Colombia.

Jones said in November 2025, the organization donated 49 pairs of refurbished tennis shoes, 12 tennis rackets and 14 tennis hats.

Working with Tennis4Colombia, the equipment will be distributed to young athletes who could benefit from the equipment across the country.

Jones said his goal is to give more young people the opportunity to experience and enjoy the game of tennis.

Find more information on Jones’ mission and how to get involved on the Tennis 4 All’s website.

An extended version of this story will air on KSAT Sports Now, the week of July 5.

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