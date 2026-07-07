San Antonio Missions give back to Hill Country community around one year mark of devastating floods

INGRAM, Texas – The San Antonio Missions took part in a Hill Country community event on Monday morning, two days after the one-year mark of the devastating floods.

The Missions hosted a baseball clinic for more than 100 kids from Comfort, Ingram and Kerrville at the Ingram Little League Ballpark.

The field was rebuilt with help from Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball teams, along with approximately $3 million in funding.

The event was about giving back to a Hill Country community that continues to rebuild and letting families know they have not been forgotten.

“Baseball is something to get your mind off of reality for some of these kids,” said Ethan Salas, a catcher for the Missions. “Spend time with them; have fun with them in the cages. See them throw, see them run.”

The Missions also had success on the field last week, taking three of five games from Amarillo and winning three straight. San Antonio scored eight runs in the first three innings on Saturday on the way to an 8-1 victory.

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