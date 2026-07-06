UIW artistic swimmers shine on international stage

SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word is known for many things — athletics, academics and the list goes on.

Because of programs like artistic swimming, the Cardinals can send many student-athletes to represent their home countries on the international stage.

This summer, several UIW artistic swimmers are competing in some of Europe’s biggest events.

The European Junior Championships were held June 30-July 4 in Munich, Germany.

The European Championships are scheduled for July 31-Aug. 5 in Paris, and the World Junior Championships will take place Aug. 12-16 in Budapest, Hungary.

Each year, several international student-athletes return home to compete in major meets during the summer. From Germany and France to Hungary, UIW Cardinals are representing their countries in elite competition.

Marloes Steenbeek, a sophomore at UIW, traveled back to the Netherlands, her home country, to compete in the European Championships.

“It’s very special also that I even have an opportunity to come back,” said Steenbeek.

“They leave their countries to come here to swim. For a lot of us, we’re the first artistic swimmers that people encounter,” said Alyson Tshuma, the artistic swimming head coach. “It’s not a sport that you can just spit facts about at the grocery store.”

“It’s always a privilege and an honor to share about our sport, to share about our athletes,” Tshuma said.

The UIW artistic swimming program is one of only two in the state at the collegiate level. However, they’ve been around for decades.

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