Faith, speed, gold: San Antonio's Tate Taylor dominates World Athletics U20 Championships

SAN ANTONIO – Driven by his faith, Tate Taylor is the fastest male teenager in the world.

At the World Athletics U20 Championships last week in Eugene, Oregon, Taylor put sprinters everywhere on notice.

He won gold medals in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m races, becoming the first male to win gold in those three events at the U20 Championships.

Taylor’s 9.94 in the 100m is a personal best. His 19.83 in the 200m is a championship record. His 38.16 in the 4x100m is a U20 world record. His anchor leg time of 8.75 seconds is the stuff of legends.

KSAT 12 Sports anchor Larry Ramirez sat down with Taylor before he left San Antonio for Texas Tech to join the Red Raiders track and field program.

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