Commanders QB Marcus Mariota has a sprained MCL in his right knee

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) walks off the field during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Landover, MD. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee, coach Dan Quinn confirmed on Sunday.

Mariota, 32, will miss the remainder of the preseason, but Quinn is "optimistic that he’ll be ready for the start of the regular season.”

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Mariota was injured during Washington's preseason opener against Miami on Friday night. Starter Jayden Daniels did not play against the Dolphins.

Quinn said the Commanders don't plan on bringing in another quarterback at this time. The only other QBs on the roster are Sam Hartman and rookie Athan Kaliakmanis.

“It will allow more reps over the next couple of weeks with Sam (Hartman) and Athan (Kaliakmanis) in that spot," Quinn said.

Quinn said Mariota's injury has impacted his thinking for how much Daniels and other starters will play for the remainder of the preseason, but he has yet to make any decisions. He plans to re-evaluate after two straight days of padded practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I’ve got a bunch of situations that I’m trying to work through — two minutes, four minutes, some goal-line stuff,” Quinn said.

"This is our most heightened training camp block coming up, so I’m excited to see that. We haven’t gotten to the planning of the game yet.”

The Commanders' next preseason game is on Saturday against the Lions before concluding the preseason on Friday, Aug. 28 against the Ravens.

Washington did receive promising news elsewhere on the injury front, as starting center Nick Allegretti and tight end John Bates are expected to return to practice on Tuesday. Cornerback Trey Amos remains out with an ankle injury, while running back Jeremy McNichols will miss a few weeks with a quad injury, according to Quinn.

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AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

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