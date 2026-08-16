US men and Canada women win flag football world titles as spots earned for the Los Angeles Olympics

United States' Tyler "TD" Davis celebrates a touchdown during the Flag Football World Championship men's final game between Italy and USA in Duesseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

DÜSSELDORF – The United States successfully defended the men's title at the flag football world championships on Sunday but lost the women's title to Canada, while Mexico's women and Canada's men earned qualification spots for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The U.S. men beat Italy 46-26 to secure a sixth straight title and the women missed out on a fourth straight title after losing 27-20 to Canada.

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“Gold is the only standard,” said men's quarterback Nico Casares, who threw two touchdown passes. “That's our motto. That's what we play by, that's what we live by.”

The U.S. women started strongly but it was tied 14-14 at the break after Caroline Moquin-Joubert caught quarterback Sara Parker's pass at the end of the first half. Parker set up Frederique Morneau at the start of the second half as Canada took control.

The U.S. had a fourth down, yards from the line, with three seconds left, but could not make the final play count. It was Canada's third title and first since beating the U.S. in the 2014 final.

“I feel so happy, I can’t believe it,” Parker said after hugging her mother. ”Literally the best day ever.”

The International Federation of American Football ran the championship tournament, which doubled up as a qualifier, in the German city of Düsseldorf.

The top two men’s and top two women’s teams earned a spot at the 2028 Games, along with the U.S. men's and women's teams because they already qualified as hosts.

Sunday's two other finalists — the Italian men and Canadian women — earned an Olympic spot by reaching the final against the U.S. teams, meaning that the bronze-medal games decided who joined them.

Mexico women cried with joy after a 20-19 win over Great Britain — which rallied from 20-6 down — for the women’s bronze and an Olympic spot.

But Mexico's men lost 34-26 in overtime to Canada, which claimed an Olympic spot.

Rules of the game

Flag football was among five sports given Olympic status for the 2028 Games back in 2023, with the game played five-on-five in two 20-minute halves, no tackling and an emphasis on speed and elusiveness.

The NFL has said it plans to launch women’s and men’s professional flag football ahead of the Olympics. ___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here