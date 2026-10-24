Hellebuyck happy to be with the Devils after a long wait for a trade from the Jets

FILE - Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stands by the net during a time out from play against the Dallas Stars in the first period of an NHL hockey game, April 2, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

NEWARK, N.J. – Connor Hellebuyck is joining the New Jersey Devils and is very happy about it.

The 33-year-old three-time Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender met the media before New Jersey faced the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and his eagerness to wear No. 37 for the Devils was evident.

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“Sitting at home for so long was getting to me. For myself, I’m just really excited to play hockey again," Hellebuyck said after his suspension by the Winnipeg Jets for his failure to report to training camp led to Friday’s trade with New Jersey. “I’m joining a very skilled group. They brought me for a certain specific role. I’m really excited to fill that role, not only on the ice but off the ice as well.”

Hellebuyck spent 11 seasons with the Jets, including a Presidents’ Trophy-winning season in 2024-25, and helped the United States win gold at the Milan Cortina Olympics this year. A fifth-round draft pick in 2012 by Winnipeg, Hellebuyck is fifth on the U.S.-born goaltenders list with 345 career wins. Among U.S.-born goalies with 300 or more career starts, his .916 save percentage ranks fourth and 2.58 goals-against average ranks sixth.

Hellebuyck will share goaltending duties with 36-year-old Jake Allen.

The Devils sent forward Dawson Mercer, goalie Nico Daws, prospect Alexander Command, a 2029 second-round pick, a 2027 seventh-rounder and injured forward Nick Bjugstad to Winnipeg for Hellebuyck.

“Obviously having a goaltender of this pedigree come in here and support Jake is exciting," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. ”That should give the group more confidence."

General manager Sunny Mehta said Hellebuyck's excitement for his new destination was palpable within minutes of their initial conversation.

Hellebuyck has been skating in Michigan while trade talks continued. He has five seasons left on a seven-year contact with an annual salary cap hit of $8.5 million.

“He was like: ‘I’m ready, I’m packed. I’ll get in my car right now,'” Mehta said about his exchange with his new goalie.

Mehta laughed and said he told Hellebuyck: "Don’t do that.”

Mehta has been trying to improve a team that missed the playoffs two of the past three seasons and won just one playoff series since 2012. New Jersey has won six of its first 10 games this season.

“Everything is about winning. That is my goal every single day," Mehta said. ”This obviously makes us a better team. In my view it improves our team — and I was thrilled about my team coming out of camp."

When Hellebuyck plays his first game for New Jersey is still undetermined. He hasn't played in an NHL game since April 13, a 6-2 Jets loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Winnipeg missed the playoffs last spring a year after finishing with an NHL-best 116 points.

Hellebuyck won 47 games in 2024-25. The Jets advanced past the second round only once during his tenure in Manitoba.

Hellebuyck said it's too early to address his feeling toward the city of Winnipeg and Jets fans. New Jersey visits Winnipeg on Nov. 10.

“There’s a lot I need to say," he said. ”Out of respect for them and the celebration of hockey, I’m going to postpone to a later date. I hope they know I care about them."

Hellebuyck added that winning gold with his now-teammate Jack Hughes — who scored the overtime goal against Canada in February for the Americans' first gold medal since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team — has left an indelible mark on him.

“That’s one of those moments and memories that I will cherish forever. And I will probably hear how other people will cherish them forever," he said. “One of my favorite stories is, ‘Where were you when?’ People will tell me what they were doing during the gold-medal game. Those are my favorite stories to hear.”

The veteran netminder, a native of Commerce, Michigan, who played two seasons of college hockey at UMass-Lowell, added that he looks forward to playing home games in the U.S. after more than a decade calling Canada home.

Hellebuyck added that while he was unfamiliar with life in New Jersey at the moment, he is looking forward to discovering everything that comes with new surroundings — finding a home, favorite restaurants and new places to spend free time.

“I know I’m going to get a lot more of that here than in Canada because I don’t think they care much about it," he said of the gold-medal plaudits for the Olympic win over Canada. “This is closer to my family’s home. Just being in the USA will be very exciting for this next chapter in my career.”

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