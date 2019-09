SAN ANTONIO - See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12's Top 12 for Week 3 of high school football.

Week 3

12- Antonian 2-0

11- Southside 2-0

10- Roosevelt 2-0

9- Harlan 2-0

8- Champion 2-0

7- O'Connor 1-1

6- Wagner 1-1

5- Clemens 2-0

4- Brennan 2-0

3- Steele 2-0

2- Brandeis 2-0

1- Judson 2-0

