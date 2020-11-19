Edison High School cancels next two football games due to COVID-19 concerns, athletics officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The Edison High School Golden Bears have canceled their next two games due to concerns over COVID-19 and contact tracing, according to San Antonio Independent School District athletics officials.

The announcement was made by SAISD Athletics on its social media account Wednesday night. The team’s games scheduled for this Friday, Nov. 20, against Memorial High School and next Friday, Nov. 27, against Brackenridge High School were canceled.

The Golden Bears had gone 1-2 in their first three games and 0-2 in Zone A in District 13-5A Division I, and as a result, that knocks Edison out of playoff contention.

All SAISD schools had to switch to zone play this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic after becoming the last school district to start playing on Oct. 27.