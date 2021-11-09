60º

BGC Game of the Week Preview: No. 8 New Braunfels vs. No. 3 Johnson

Undefeated Jaguars face 8-2 Unicorns in first round of playoffs

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

The Game of the Week for Week 1 of the high school football playoffs features the undefeated Johnson Jaguars against the New Braunfels Unicorns at Heroes Stadium.

SAN ANTONIO – The Game of the Week for Week 1 of the high school football playoffs features the undefeated Johnson Jaguars against the New Braunfels Unicorns.

The Jaguars are one of four teams to finish the regular season with a 10-0 record alongside Brennan, Steele and Alamo Heights. Their offense features a one-two punch behind running back Ben McCreary, who has 1,438 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, and quarterback Cruz Kirwan, who has thrown for 1,647 yards and 19 TDs.

The Unicorns boast an 8-2 overall record, and their only losses came against Smithson Valley and Steele. New Braunfels’ offense features a similar one-two punch in quarterback Aiden Baumann, who has thrown for 1,686 yards and 20 touchdowns, and running back Ryker Purdy, who has accounted for 947 rushing yards and nine TDs.

Johnson will square off against New Braunfels at Heroes Stadium on Friday night at 7 p.m. You can watch the game live over the air on KSAT′s 12.2 digital channel or free via the BGC App.

