Early National Signing Day 2021: See where San Antonio’s top recruits are headed

SAN ANTONIO – The early national signing day period is underway for some of the top high school football recruits! This is the first opportunity for Class of 2022 recruits to sign National Letters of Intent. The early signing period runs through Friday.

Here’s a list of some of the San Antonio area student-athletes signing their NLI on Wednesday morning. This is list is in alphabetical order. Please email rmarquez@ksat.com to have a name added to the list.

James Dawn, New Braunfels OL signs with Sam Houston

Ivan Hoyt, Cornerstone ATH signs with Dartmouth

Rashawn Galloway, Boerne QB signed with Texas State baseball

Caleb King, Veterans Memorial DB/ATH signs with Houston Baptist

Deandre Marshall, Central Catholic OL signs with UTSA

Dareion Murphy, Floresville RB signs with Princeton

Treylin Payne, Judson LB signs with Houston

Ben Rios, Central Catholic OL signs with UTSA

Richie Torres, Southside QB signs with Nebraska

