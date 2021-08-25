WATCH: See who made 2021 KSAT BGC Elite 12 list; Plus 100 more of the top senior football players in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – The 2021 high school football season is set to kickoff this weekend with an action packed schedule. The San Antonio area is one of the more competitive regions across the state with several skilled student-athletes, and this year it’s no different.

Here’s a look at the 6th Annual KSAT Elite 12 list which highlights this year’s top senior high school football players across the San Antonio area. Myself (RJ), Larry Ramirez and sports photojournalist Mark Mendez put the list together.

We also feature the “Next 12 List,” and more of the area’s top high school football players separated by state classifications. There are a total of 121 players on this year’s lists.

This is the most expansive roster in the history of the KSAT Elite 12, which dates back to 2016. You can take a look back at the 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 KSAT Elite 12 classes by clicking on the link. This annual list is made up entirely of seniors and class of 2022 college recruits. Let’s get to it.

2021 KSAT ELITE 12 LIST

1. Richie Torres, Southside QB, verbally committed to Nebraska

Larry’s Take: 6-5 quarterback with a big right arm. He excels at keeping plays alive and making something out of nothing. Southside HC Ricky Lock told me how special Richie is during his sophomore season.

2. Dareion Murphy, Floresville RB, verbally committed to Princeton

Larry’s Take: Smooth and shifty runner with excellent vision. All he needs is a small window to hit and he will take it the distance.

3. Treylin Payne, Judson LB, verbally committed to Houston

Larry’s Take: A tackling machine who can stuff the run and make plays from sideline to sideline. Has a nose for the ball for sure. The leader of Judson’s defense.

4. Ben Rios, Central Catholic OL, verbally committed to UTSA

Larry’s Take. One of the best offensive linemen in San Antonio and Texas. For C/O 2022, 24/7 Sports has him ranked as one of the best OTs in Texas at 156. He’s a beast and will protect his quarterback at all costs.

5. Aiden Iniesta-Rodriguez, Brandeis DB/ATH

Larry’s Take: Truly heart over height with AIR. At 5-7 he plays with a huge chip on his shoulder because he’s tired of hearing he’s not tall enough. Great athlete, great instincts with tremendous closing speed. During games he’s truly on AIR island because teams don’t test him.

6. Rashawn Galloway, Boerne QB, verbally committed to Texas State (baseball)

Larry’s Take: Strong arm, great leader and high football IQ. Solid base means he can beat you with his legs as well. As good as he is at football, he’s probably even better at baseball. Superb athlete.

7. Nevon Cooper, Madison WR

Larry’s Take: Hasn’t had enough touches during his HS career and that should change this season. Dude is a weapon and a touchdown waiting to happen. Give him an inch and he’ll run a mile.

8. Alan Caracheo, Judson DB

Larry’s Take: This is another bad dude. Caracheo had 78 tackles, 4 picks, 5 PBUS, 4 FF, 9 TFL, 2 TDs in 8 games as a junior. Has great speed, cover skills and he loves to hit. 24/7 Sports ranks him as the 124th best safety in Texas C/O 2022.

9. Isaiah Edwards, Madison LB

Larry’s Take: Strong versatile LB who’s really coming into his own. Has great instincts and does a nice job shedding off blockers to make a play. Had 8 TFL last season.

10. Daveon Hook, Steele DB

Larry’s take: You know he’s good if he plays DB at Steele HS. He can cover, he can hit, he’s got great speed to make up for any mistakes. Last season, he chased down a receiver who was nearly 15 yards behind Steele’s defense to tackle him short of the endzone.

11. Leonard Adams, Stevens DB

Larry’s Take: 4-year starter, big hitter with lockdown ability. Has great speed and is part of a solid secondary at Stevens. He is one of the best DBs in San Antonio. I enjoyed watching his Hudl video.

12. Sylas Gomez, Central Catholic QB, verbally committed to Army

Larry’s Take: Solid, solid quarterback who can beat you with his arm and legs. He makes great reads and completed 69.5% of his passes as a junior. Strong leader and high football IQ.

2021 NEXT 12 LIST

13. Michael Burroughs, Judson QB

14. Tevon Cortez, Steele DB

15. John Locke, O’Connor QB/WR, verbally committed to Colorado State

16. James Dawn, New Braunfels OL

17. Esteban Guillory, Cornerstone DB

18. DeAndre Marshall, Central Catholic OL, verbally committed to UTSA

19. Austin DeArmond, Reagan OL

20. Ian Box, Seguin DL

21. Ty Short, Antonian OL

22. Canaan Fairley, Johnson WR

23. Karson Kaiser, Boerne Champion QB

24. Britton Moore, Reagan QB

OTHER TOP CLASS 6A PLAYERS IN SAN ANTONIO AREA (In alphabetical order):

Zacchaeus Anderson, Roosevelt OL

Miguel Becker, Madison DB/ATH

Jahire Campos, Judson OL

Ashton Capitano, O’Connor DB

Isaiah Carrillo, LEE QB

Jamel Criswell, Taft WR

Adam Cuevas, Brandeis LB

Micheal Doty, Johnson RB

Jonah Dunlap, MacArthur RB

Justin Elmore, Steele DL/OL

Josh Farhner, Steele RB

Cornell George, East Central LB

Ethan Jace Gonzales, Stevens WR

Joaquin Gutierrez, Warren WR

Aiden Herrera, Reagan LB

Demetrius Hicks, Taft DB

Trace Higginbontham, New Braunfels WR

Christen Holt, Clemens OL

Xadrian Huerta, John Jay RB

Justice Hurt, Taft QB

Ben Klar, Marshall DB/RB

Malachi Lane, Smithson Valley LB

Tadion Lott, East Central

Benjamin McCreary, Johnson RB

Christopher Medelez, Holmes QB

Joseph Montez, Brennan OL

Gabriel Owen, Brennan OL

Ben Pruski, Clemens QB

Ryker Purdy, New Braunfels RB

Ethan Rayfield, Clark DB

Zenin Rudnick, Reagan OL

Kolton Scheppler, Smithson Valley LB

Jaycob Sifuentes, South San DE

TeShaun Singleton, Steele RB

Reginald Stewart, East Central WR

Bryce Taylor, Clemens DB

Chris Taylor, Steele WR

Noah Villegas, Clemens K

Xavier Walton, Harlan DB

Alyzha Williams, Brennan LB

Isaiah Williams, Wagner QB

Lavon Williams, Roosevelt QB

Treylon Williams, Clemens LB

Jacob Young, Roosevelt OL

OTHER TOP CLASS 5A PLAYERS IN SAN ANTONIO AREA (In alphabetical order):

Marcquise Anthony, Brackenridge WR

Drew Berry, Canyon QB

Jaidyn Birts, Southwest OL/DL

Ryan Brandon, Boerne Champion WR

Daunte Brooks, Sam Houston QB

Seth Bullard, Medina Valley DE/LB

Elijah Cantu, Memorial QB

Matthew Castillo, McCollum LB

Roan Erwin, Alamo Heights LB

Jake Friesenhahn, Southwest RB/LB

D’Marrion Gonzales, Highlands RB

Brandon Gonzalez, Edison QB

Jacob Gutierrez, Highlands QB

Boone Hetrick, Alamo Heights OL

Jackson Johnston, Kerrville Tivy

Caleb King, Veterans Memorial

Kaleb Hernandez, Burbank WR

Davis Pike, Boerne Champion WR

Danny Pena, Edison WR

Naythan Pena, Southwest Legacy LB

Alex Rodriguez, Boerne Champion RB

Joseph Rodriguez, Harlandale QB

Davontray Simmons, Sam Houston WR

James Sobey, Alamo Heights QB

JC Solitaire, Veterans Memorial, RB/ATH

Joe Tarvin, Medina Valley DL

Xavier Tellez, Lanier ATH/DB

Zezar Tovar, Southwest Legacy QB

Dontrevious Wellons, Lanier DL

Cody Wilkerson, Southside DL

O’Mariay Wingate, Veterans Memorial, LB/DE

OTHER TOP CLASS 2A-4A AND PRIVATE SCHOOL PLAYERS IN SAN ANTONIO AREA (In alphabetical order):

Amir Ali, Holy Cross DE

Lezerrick Banks, Randolph RB/LB

Tanner Beakley, Marion QB

Nick Billings, Navarro QB

Nathaniel Borrego, YMLA DL/OL

Douglas Brooks, Shiner ATH

Ernest Davila, Poteet RB

Koal Detmer, Somerset QB

Trevor Fuller, Poth LB

Jude George, Poth QB

Brady Hackebeil, Devine QB/DB

Ivan Hoyt, Cornerstone ATH, verbally committed to Dartmouth

Xion LaGrant, Cornerstone DB

Tanner Lundy, Boerne LB

Myzel Miller, Cornerstone RB/S

Andre Morón, Cornerstone ATH

Brian Ortiz, Holy Cross OL/DL

Kolten Ramey, Canyon Lake DE

Ethan Sanders, SACS OL

Luke Shaffer, Falls City QB/K

Adrian Vasquez, Natalia RB/LB

Brody Whitson, Navarro, DE/RB

Moses Wray, Wimberley RB