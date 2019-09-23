See who made 2019 KSAT BGC Elite 12 list; Plus more top football players across SA area
4th annual list features several area high school senior players
SAN ANTONIO – The 2019 high school football season is here! Check out the 4th Annual KSAT Elite 12 list, which highlights the top senior high school football players across the San Antonio area.
We also feature the Next 12 and more of the area's top high school football players. This list is made up entirely of senior class players and 2020 college recruits.
2019 KSAT ELITE 12 LIST:
1. Jaylon Jones, Steele DB verbally committed to Texas A&M
2. Logan Parr, O'Connor OL verbally committed to Texas
3. Daniel Jackson, Steele WR verbally committed to Iowa State
4. Derrick Lewis, Clemens LB verbally committed to Texas Tech
5. Devin Grant, Antonian LB verbally committed to Colorado
6. Nick Patterson, SACS TE verbally committed to Michigan
7. Mason Chambers, Clemens DB verbally committed to Iowa State
8. Rashod Owens, Roosevelt WR undecided
9. Jordyn Morgan, Cornerstone DB verbally committed to Iowa State
10. DeMarcus Hendricks, Wagner DE undecided
11. Frank Wilson IV, Brandeis DB undecided
12. Mike Chandler, Judson QB undecided
2019 NEXT 12 LIST
13. De'Quavion Thomas, Steele RB
14. Khalil Warfield, Antonian QB/ATH verbally committed to UTEP
15. Latrevious Reed, Sam Houston DB verbally committed to Prairie View A&M
16. Jack Seger, Alamo Heights TE
17. Kris Bowen, Brandeis TE
17a. Joshua Cobbs, Wagner WR (Returned before season)
18. Maison Sharp, Steele DB
19. Curtis Gunn, Alamo Heights DL
20. Jared Zirkel, Kerrville Tivy PK verbally committed to Georgia
21. Justin Rodriguez, Johnson RB
22. Dalton Hobbs, Pleasanton WR
23. Raymond Citizen, Sam Houston QB/ATH
24. Travis Stehle, Reagan QB verbally committed to Texas (baseball)
OTHER TOP PLAYERS IN SAN ANTONIO AREA (In alphabetical order):
Austin Ayars, Reagan OL
Amarea Bailey, Judson WR
Keion Bennett, Clemens OLB
Cullen Betsey, Smithson Valley DB
Luke Boyers, Boerne Champion QB
Joerell Brown, Wagner SB/RB
Jake Bullock, Reagan DB
Samuel Castillo, O'Connor WR
David Dodd, O'Connor QB
Greg Eggleston, Smithson Valley ATH
Andrew Escamilla, Southside QB
Jordan Flores, Brennan QB
Jacob Forton, Smithson Valley RB
Troy Gaddis, Steele RB
Darien Gill, Madison RB
Luke Gombert, Smithson Valley QB
Pryson Greer, O'Connor DL verbally committed to Navy
Damion Hart, Steele OLB/DE verbally committed to Abilene Christian
Deshaun Heaggans, Madison LB
Michael Hernandez, Southside WR
Chris Hilliard, SACS RB/LB
Antonio Iwuagwu, Roosevelt DL
Branon Jackson, Brennan OL
Ethan Joergensen SACS SS/WR
Jacory Logan, Harlan WR/SB
Ty Love, Yoakum WR/DB
Locke Lynd, Antonian LB/RB
Jackson Macias, Clemens LB
Meikhi Martin, Taft RB
Aaron Martinez, South San OL
Darian Mayberry, Floresville QB
Dresden McIver-Brown, Veterans Memorial DT
Daryn McKnight, Steele WR
Solomon McNeil, Bandera ATH
Kalijah Michael, Holy Cross LB/FB
Jhalen Mickles, Seguin QB
Trapper Pannell, Kerrville Tivy QB/WR
Kahliq Paulette, Veterans Memorial QB
Vicente Perez, Clemens WR
Aaron Proctor, Alamo Heights WR
Ivan Reed, Sam Houston DL verbally committed to Prairie View A&M
DeAngelo Rosemond, East Central RB
Gilbert Salas, Holy Cross QB
Camron David Santos, Veterans Memorial OL
Grant Satcher, SACS QB
Antony Shelton, Judson WR
Jadin Sommers, Veterans Memorial LB/ATH
Xavier Spencer, Judson DB
Jalen Smothers, Roosevelt QB
Avante Stevens, Wagner CB
John Stevenson III, Cornerstone RB/LB
Donyai Taylor, Shiner ATH verbally committed to UTSA
Zionn Taylor, O'Connor RB
Angelo Tejada, Judson LS
Kailub Thigpen, Clemens DB/WR
Darryon Tolefree, Brennan WR
Joshua Walker, Veterans Memorial OL
Trey Witcher, Smithson Valley DT
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.