See who made 2020 KSAT BGC Elite 12 list; Plus more top high school football players across SA area

SAN ANTONIO – The 2020 high school football season is set to kickoff with the smaller high schools taking the field this weekend, and the larger schools scheduled to begin their season in late September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a look at the 5th Annual KSAT Elite 12 list, which highlights this year’s top senior high school football players across the San Antonio area.

We also feature the Next 12 and more of the area’s top high school football players. This list is made up entirely of seniors and class of 2021 college recruits. (Player is undecided unless listed otherwise.)

2020 KSAT ELITE 12 LIST

1. Lucas Coley, Cornerstone QB verbally committed to Arkansas

2. De’Anthony Lewis, Judson RB

3. Jordan Battles, currently no team

4. Wyatt Begeal, Steele QB verbally committed to Arkansas State

5. Kamron Scott, Judson OL

6. Kannon Williams, Harlan QB

7. Jalen Rainey, Brandeis DB verbally committed to UTSA

8. Donovan Dreighton, Brennan DB verbally committed to UL-Monroe

9. Micah Young, Southside LB

10. L.J. Butler, currently no team

11. Nahamani “Mani” Harris, Cornerstone DB verbally committed to UTSA

12. Caleb Camarillo, Southside RB/ATH

2020 NEXT 12 LIST

13. Donnie Moody, Judson LB

14. Dre Spriggs, Harlan WR

15. Caden Holt, NB Canyon LB verbally committed to UTSA

16. Max Didomenico, Clemens QB

17. Shane Johnson, Johnson WR

18. Simeon Woodard, Veterans Memorial DB

19. Ty Reasoner, Johnson QB verbally committed to Air Force

20. Jackson Andrews, Clemens OL verbally committed to Arkansas State

21. Trey Moore, Smithson Valley, DE/LB

22. Pryce Yates, Reagan DL verbally committed to UCONN

23. Stayton Ankrom, Reagan WR

24. Jamari Sirmons, Roosevelt RB verbally committed to UIW

OTHER TOP PLAYERS IN SAN ANTONIO AREA (In alphabetical order):

Bradley Adkins, O’Connor OL

Kamali Anderson, Harlan WR

Cole Andrus, Jourdanton QB

Bryon Armstrong, Antonian WR

Thomas Beard, LB D’Hanis

Cole Booker, Navarro OL

Alex Bouldin, Wagner LB

Dylan Brought, O’Connor OL

Gavin Castro, Churchill LB

Chase Christianson, Alamo Heights QB

Sam Clendenin, Medina Valley QB

Trey Dickens, Hondo RB/LB

Peyton Driggers, New Braunfels QB

Daryl Dulak, La Vernia WR

Landon Eades, Boerne Champion DL

E’Vaunte Freeman, Judson DL

Christian Garza, Steele LB

Josh Green, Brandeis DL/LB

Roman Gonzales, Holy Cross DB

Josh Gonzalez, Stevens DT

Darrius Govan, Sam Houston WR/DE

Carson Jones, O’Connor WR

Elexander King, East Central OL

RJ Kyle, Madison WR

Evan Mailloux, Cornerstone OL

Caleb Lewis, Steele DL

Angel Lopez, Brandeis OL verbally committed to Prairie View A&M

Gage Lowry, La Vernia QB

Zamar Malvern, Taft QB

Christian Marshall, Wimberley WR

Jared Marty, Medina Valley LB

Eumari Massey, Harlan RB/ATH

AJ McDade, Harlan RB

Kai McCarty, Cornerstone WR

Caleb McGarity, Brennan DB

Andre Mitchell, Southwest RB/WR

Andrei Mobley, John Jay CB

Nathan Moczygemba, Smithson Valley OL

Jalen Nutt, Smithson Valley QB/DB

Quddus Ogunbase, San Marcos DB/WR

Kaydon Olivia, Clemens LS

Jack Patterson, Kerrville Tivy DB

Romelo Portillo, Holy Cross RB

Nathaniel Pryor, Judson DL

Faiszon Reese, Sam Houston RB/ATH

Robert Rigsby, Judson OL

Jarrett Robinson, Churchill OL

Matthew Salazar, Burbank RB

Jalin Spells, Brennan WR

Pierce Stratton, Clark LB

Kendrick Thompson, New Braunfels DB

Cruz Untz, Steele DB

Marques Washington, Seguin RB

Kannon Webb, San Marcos DB/ATH

A’mari Williams, Clemens RB

Davion Wilson, Judson WR