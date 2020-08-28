See who made 2020 KSAT BGC Elite 12 list; Plus more top high school football players across SA area

SAN ANTONIO – The 2020 high school football season is set to kickoff with the smaller high schools taking the field this weekend, and the larger schools scheduled to begin their season in late September due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a look at the 5th Annual KSAT Elite 12 list, which highlights this year’s top senior high school football players across the San Antonio area.
We also feature the Next 12 and more of the area’s top high school football players. This list is made up entirely of seniors and class of 2021 college recruits. (Player is undecided unless listed otherwise.)
2020 KSAT ELITE 12 LIST
1. Lucas Coley, Cornerstone QB verbally committed to Arkansas
2. De’Anthony Lewis, Judson RB
3. Jordan Battles, currently no team
4. Wyatt Begeal, Steele QB verbally committed to Arkansas State
5. Kamron Scott, Judson OL
6. Kannon Williams, Harlan QB
7. Jalen Rainey, Brandeis DB verbally committed to UTSA
8. Donovan Dreighton, Brennan DB verbally committed to UL-Monroe
9. Micah Young, Southside LB
10. L.J. Butler, currently no team
11. Nahamani “Mani” Harris, Cornerstone DB verbally committed to UTSA
12. Caleb Camarillo, Southside RB/ATH
2020 NEXT 12 LIST
13. Donnie Moody, Judson LB
14. Dre Spriggs, Harlan WR
15. Caden Holt, NB Canyon LB verbally committed to UTSA
16. Max Didomenico, Clemens QB
17. Shane Johnson, Johnson WR
18. Simeon Woodard, Veterans Memorial DB
19. Ty Reasoner, Johnson QB verbally committed to Air Force
20. Jackson Andrews, Clemens OL verbally committed to Arkansas State
21. Trey Moore, Smithson Valley, DE/LB
22. Pryce Yates, Reagan DL verbally committed to UCONN
23. Stayton Ankrom, Reagan WR
24. Jamari Sirmons, Roosevelt RB verbally committed to UIW
OTHER TOP PLAYERS IN SAN ANTONIO AREA (In alphabetical order):
Bradley Adkins, O’Connor OL
Kamali Anderson, Harlan WR
Cole Andrus, Jourdanton QB
Bryon Armstrong, Antonian WR
Thomas Beard, LB D’Hanis
Cole Booker, Navarro OL
Alex Bouldin, Wagner LB
Dylan Brought, O’Connor OL
Gavin Castro, Churchill LB
Chase Christianson, Alamo Heights QB
Sam Clendenin, Medina Valley QB
Trey Dickens, Hondo RB/LB
Peyton Driggers, New Braunfels QB
Daryl Dulak, La Vernia WR
Landon Eades, Boerne Champion DL
E’Vaunte Freeman, Judson DL
Christian Garza, Steele LB
Josh Green, Brandeis DL/LB
Roman Gonzales, Holy Cross DB
Josh Gonzalez, Stevens DT
Darrius Govan, Sam Houston WR/DE
Carson Jones, O’Connor WR
Elexander King, East Central OL
RJ Kyle, Madison WR
Evan Mailloux, Cornerstone OL
Caleb Lewis, Steele DL
Angel Lopez, Brandeis OL verbally committed to Prairie View A&M
Gage Lowry, La Vernia QB
Zamar Malvern, Taft QB
Christian Marshall, Wimberley WR
Jared Marty, Medina Valley LB
Eumari Massey, Harlan RB/ATH
AJ McDade, Harlan RB
Kai McCarty, Cornerstone WR
Caleb McGarity, Brennan DB
Andre Mitchell, Southwest RB/WR
Andrei Mobley, John Jay CB
Nathan Moczygemba, Smithson Valley OL
Jalen Nutt, Smithson Valley QB/DB
Quddus Ogunbase, San Marcos DB/WR
Kaydon Olivia, Clemens LS
Jack Patterson, Kerrville Tivy DB
Romelo Portillo, Holy Cross RB
Nathaniel Pryor, Judson DL
Faiszon Reese, Sam Houston RB/ATH
Robert Rigsby, Judson OL
Jarrett Robinson, Churchill OL
Matthew Salazar, Burbank RB
Jalin Spells, Brennan WR
Pierce Stratton, Clark LB
Kendrick Thompson, New Braunfels DB
Cruz Untz, Steele DB
Marques Washington, Seguin RB
Kannon Webb, San Marcos DB/ATH
A’mari Williams, Clemens RB
Davion Wilson, Judson WR