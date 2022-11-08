BGC High School Football Week 11 Final Scores

Below you will find the final scores for the eleventh week of high school football - November 3, 4, and 5 - in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Scores

VISITOR HOME ST. ANTHONY 13 SA CHRISTIAN 46 FINAL HOTCHKISS MEMORIAL FIELD

O'CONNOR 28 HOLMES 10 FINAL GUSTAFSON STADIUM

BROWNSVILLE ST. JOSEPH 60 TMI 50 FINAL

STOCKDALE 24 JOHNSON CITY 21 4TH

LOCKHART 42 KERRVILLE TIVY 28 FINAL ANTLER STADIUM

BRANDEIS 9 REAGAN 24 FINAL COMALANDER STADIUM

COLE 0 BLANCO 44 FINAL

LIBERTY HILL 47 PIEPER 7 FINAL

BANDERA 28 CARRIZO SPRINGS 10 FINAL

SOUTHWEST 26 SW LEGACY 7 FINAL SOUTHWEST LEGACY STADIUM

HOUSTON ST. PIUS X 24 CENTRAL CATHOLIC 17 FINAL BOB BENSON '66 STADIUM

MANOR NEW TECH 0 NAVARRO 2 FORFEIT

EAGLE PASS WINN 0 SOUTHSIDE 2 FINAL SOUTHSIDE ISD STADIUM

ROCKSPRINGS 14 SABINAL 20 FINAL

LA VERNIA 24 ROCKPORT-FULTON 14 FINAL

SEGUIN 17 SMITHSON VALLEY 56 FINAL RANGER STADIUM

CHARLOTTE 20 LA PRYOR 47 FINAL

PORT LAVACA CALHOUN 35 FLORESVILLE 13 FINAL

PLEASANTON 34 BEEVILLE JONES 28 F/OT

RUNGE 0 YORKTOWN 47 FINAL

SOMERSET 48 UVALDE 14 FINAL HONEY BOWL

MEMORIAL 7 KENNEDY 28 FINAL EDGEWOOD VETERANS STADIUM

SOMERVILLE 22 FALLS CITY 47 FINAL

FREDERICKSBURG 3 BOERNE 42 FINAL BOERNE ISD STADIUM

BOERNE CHAMPION 56 MACARTHUR 31 FINAL HEROES STADIUM

KARNES CITY 0 POTH 45 FINAL

PEARSALL 41 YMLA 14 FINAL SAISD SPORTS COMPLEX

BURBANK 20 LANIER 36 FINAL ALAMO STADIUM

ROOSEVELT 35 MARSHALL 20 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM

POTEET 14 HONDO 28 FINAL

LYTLE 6 CRYSTAL CITY 31 FINAL

COTULLA 14 JOURDANTON 41 FINAL

CUERO 49 LA GRANGE 7 FINAL

CLEMENS 0 STEELE 23 FINAL LEHNHOFF STADIUM

AUSTIN ACHIEVE 0 WIMBERLEY 66 FINAL

SAN MARCOS 20 EAST CENTRAL 16 FINAL EAST CENTRAL STADIUM

MARBLE FALLS 7 DAVENPORT 49 FINAL

COMFORT 55 SOUTH SAN WEST CAMPUS 7 FINAL

KENEDY 12 SHINER 56 FINAL

JEFFERSON 34 EDISON 14 FINAL ALAMO STADIUM

WARREN 41 SOTOMAYOR 9 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM

HARLANDALE 20 MCCOLLUM 27 FINAL SOUTHWEST LEGACY STADIUM

CENTER POINT 14 D'HANIS 31 FINAL



