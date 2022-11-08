81º

Big Game Coverage

BGC High School Football Week 11 Final Scores

Final scores from Nov. 3, 4, and 5 via KSAT’s Big Game Coverage

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Scott Shiotani, Director of New Media

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Scores Schedules, High School Football
(KSAT/Henry Keller)

Below you will find the final scores for the eleventh week of high school football - November 3, 4, and 5 - in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Scores

VISITOR
HOME
ST. ANTHONY
13
SA CHRISTIAN
46
FINAL      HOTCHKISS MEMORIAL FIELD

O'CONNOR
28
HOLMES
10
FINAL      GUSTAFSON STADIUM

BROWNSVILLE ST. JOSEPH
60
TMI
50
FINAL

STOCKDALE
24
JOHNSON CITY
21
4TH

LOCKHART
42
KERRVILLE TIVY
28
FINAL      ANTLER STADIUM

BRANDEIS
9
REAGAN
24
FINAL      COMALANDER STADIUM

COLE
0
BLANCO
44
FINAL

LIBERTY HILL
47
PIEPER
7
FINAL

BANDERA
28
CARRIZO SPRINGS
10
FINAL

SOUTHWEST
26
SW LEGACY
7
FINAL      SOUTHWEST LEGACY STADIUM

HOUSTON ST. PIUS X
24
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
17
FINAL      BOB BENSON '66 STADIUM

MANOR NEW TECH
0
NAVARRO
2
FORFEIT

EAGLE PASS WINN
0
SOUTHSIDE
2
FINAL      SOUTHSIDE ISD STADIUM

ROCKSPRINGS
14
SABINAL
20
FINAL

LA VERNIA
24
ROCKPORT-FULTON
14
FINAL

SEGUIN
17
SMITHSON VALLEY
56
FINAL      RANGER STADIUM

CHARLOTTE
20
LA PRYOR
47
FINAL

PORT LAVACA CALHOUN
35
FLORESVILLE
13
FINAL

PLEASANTON
34
BEEVILLE JONES
28
F/OT

RUNGE
0
YORKTOWN
47
FINAL

SOMERSET
48
UVALDE
14
FINAL      HONEY BOWL

MEMORIAL
7
KENNEDY
28
FINAL      EDGEWOOD VETERANS STADIUM

SOMERVILLE
22
FALLS CITY
47
FINAL

FREDERICKSBURG
3
BOERNE
42
FINAL      BOERNE ISD STADIUM

BOERNE CHAMPION
56
MACARTHUR
31
FINAL      HEROES STADIUM

KARNES CITY
0
POTH
45
FINAL

PEARSALL
41
YMLA
14
FINAL      SAISD SPORTS COMPLEX

BURBANK
20
LANIER
36
FINAL      ALAMO STADIUM

ROOSEVELT
35
MARSHALL
20
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

POTEET
14
HONDO
28
FINAL

LYTLE
6
CRYSTAL CITY
31
FINAL

COTULLA
14
JOURDANTON
41
FINAL

CUERO
49
LA GRANGE
7
FINAL

CLEMENS
0
STEELE
23
FINAL      LEHNHOFF STADIUM

AUSTIN ACHIEVE
0
WIMBERLEY
66
FINAL

SAN MARCOS
20
EAST CENTRAL
16
FINAL      EAST CENTRAL STADIUM

MARBLE FALLS
7
DAVENPORT
49
FINAL

COMFORT
55
SOUTH SAN WEST CAMPUS
7
FINAL

KENEDY
12
SHINER
56
FINAL

JEFFERSON
34
EDISON
14
FINAL      ALAMO STADIUM

WARREN
41
SOTOMAYOR
9
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

HARLANDALE
20
MCCOLLUM
27
FINAL      SOUTHWEST LEGACY STADIUM

CENTER POINT
14
D'HANIS
31
FINAL

Stream live games:

There are three ways to access KSAT’s multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights:

See the full livestream schedule here.

Subscribe to the free BGC newsletter for everything in one place

KSAT 12 Sports reporter and producer Andrew Cely will be sending a free Big Game Coverage newsletter on Thursdays and Sundays to keep you updated on everything local high school football this season.

Sign up for the newsletter here.

Download the Big Game Coverage app

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the app.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter