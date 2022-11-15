BGC High School Football Playoffs Week 1 Final Scores

Below you will find the final scores for week one of high school football playoffs - November 10, 11, and 12 - in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Scores

VISITOR HOME JOHNSON CITY 30 THORNDALE 41 FINAL

MEDINA VALLEY 14 CC VETERANS MEMORIAL 70 FINAL

TAYLOR 13 BOERNE 42 FINAL

BEN BOLT 14 REFUGIO 66 FINAL

SANTA MARIA 14 SHINER 54 FINAL

JUNCTION 32 FLATONIA 59 FINAL

FALLS CITY 40 BREMOND 36 FINAL GIDDINGS

HOLLAND 36 STOCKDALE 31 FINAL SHELTON STADIUM

LULING 0 JOURDANTON 28 FINAL

COTULLA 0 LLANO 44 FINAL HONDO

LAGO VISTA 67 BANDERA 6 FINAL

CHURCHILL 5 JUDSON 42 FINAL RUTLEDGE STADIUM

JOHNSON 17 STEELE 34 FINAL LEHNHOF STADIUM

NAVARRO 50 PEARSALL 8 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM

BLANCO 41 POTEET 14 FINAL HEROES STADIUM

SW LEGACY 34 CC MILLER 70 FINAL

PETTUS 0 SABINAL 43 FINAL NATALIA

JARRELL 32 DEVINE 14 FINAL CANYON LAKE

YMLA 0 WIMBERLEY 81 FINAL ALAMO STADIUM

TAFT 49 LAREDO UNITED 14 FINAL LAREDO SAC

YORKTOWN 14 CHILTON 39 FINAL

GEORGETOWN EAST VIEW 21 NB CANYON 10 FINAL COUGAR STADIUM

LA FERIA 0 LA VERNIA 42 FINAL

WAGNER 19 COLLEGE STADIUM 37 FINAL

D'HANIS 12 BRUNI 0 FINAL CARIZZO SPRINGS

GEORGE WEST 0 POTH 64 FINAL JOURDANTON

UVALDE 0 CANYON LAKE 41 FINAL EDGEWOOD VETERANS STADIUM

VETERANS MEMORIAL 38 HARLANDALE 7 FINAL RUTLEDGE STADIUM

KERRVILLE TIVY 27 ALAMO HEIGHTS 64 FINAL OREM STADIUM

VICTORIA EAST 36 SOUTHSIDE 37 FINAL

CEDAR PARK 7 SMITHSON VALLEY 30 FINAL RANGER STADIUM

SEGUIN 20 COLLEGE STATION A&M CONSOLIDATED 35 FINAL TIGER STADIUM

WARREN 47 EAGLE PASS 28 FINAL COZEL-FOSTER STADIUM

SAN MARCOS 14 BRANDEIS 27 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM

LAREDO ALEXANDER 7 BRENNAN 58 FINAL GUSTAFSON STADIUM

HONDO 9 RANDOLPH 28 FINAL MARION

CC TULOSO-MIDWAY 20 PLEASANTON 42 FINAL FREER

LOCKHART 62 BURBANK 7 FINAL ALAMO STADIUM

HIGHLANDS 17 LIBERTY HILL 63 FINAL

VICTORIA WEST 21 SOUTHWEST 16 FINAL DRAGON STADIUM

NEW BRAUNFELS 17 REAGAN 13 FINAL COMALANDER STADIUM

NIXON-SMILEY 20 SANTA ROSA 14 FINAL INGLESIDE

HEBBRONVILLE 40 NATALIA 14 FINAL MATHIS

DAVENPORT 36 FREDERICKSBURG 6 FINAL

COMFORT 14 TAFT (TX) 38 FINAL MATADOR STADIUM

DEL RIO 3 HARLAN 42 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 21 DALLAS BISHOP LYNCH 41 FINAL



