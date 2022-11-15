55º

BGC High School Football Playoffs Week 1 Final Scores

Final scores from Nov. 10, 11, and 12 via KSAT’s Big Game Coverage

Below you will find the final scores for week one of high school football playoffs - November 10, 11, and 12 - in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Scores

VISITOR
HOME
JOHNSON CITY
30
THORNDALE
41
FINAL

MEDINA VALLEY
14
CC VETERANS MEMORIAL
70
FINAL

TAYLOR
13
BOERNE
42
FINAL

BEN BOLT
14
REFUGIO
66
FINAL

SANTA MARIA
14
SHINER
54
FINAL

JUNCTION
32
FLATONIA
59
FINAL

FALLS CITY
40
BREMOND
36
FINAL      GIDDINGS

HOLLAND
36
STOCKDALE
31
FINAL      SHELTON STADIUM

LULING
0
JOURDANTON
28
FINAL

COTULLA
0
LLANO
44
FINAL      HONDO

LAGO VISTA
67
BANDERA
6
FINAL

CHURCHILL
5
JUDSON
42
FINAL      RUTLEDGE STADIUM

JOHNSON
17
STEELE
34
FINAL      LEHNHOF STADIUM

NAVARRO
50
PEARSALL
8
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

BLANCO
41
POTEET
14
FINAL      HEROES STADIUM

SW LEGACY
34
CC MILLER
70
FINAL

PETTUS
0
SABINAL
43
FINAL      NATALIA

JARRELL
32
DEVINE
14
FINAL      CANYON LAKE

YMLA
0
WIMBERLEY
81
FINAL      ALAMO STADIUM

TAFT
49
LAREDO UNITED
14
FINAL      LAREDO SAC

YORKTOWN
14
CHILTON
39
FINAL

GEORGETOWN EAST VIEW
21
NB CANYON
10
FINAL      COUGAR STADIUM

LA FERIA
0
LA VERNIA
42
FINAL

WAGNER
19
COLLEGE STADIUM
37
FINAL

D'HANIS
12
BRUNI
0
FINAL      CARIZZO SPRINGS

GEORGE WEST
0
POTH
64
FINAL      JOURDANTON

UVALDE
0
CANYON LAKE
41
FINAL      EDGEWOOD VETERANS STADIUM

VETERANS MEMORIAL
38
HARLANDALE
7
FINAL      RUTLEDGE STADIUM

KERRVILLE TIVY
27
ALAMO HEIGHTS
64
FINAL      OREM STADIUM

VICTORIA EAST
36
SOUTHSIDE
37
FINAL

CEDAR PARK
7
SMITHSON VALLEY
30
FINAL      RANGER STADIUM

SEGUIN
20
COLLEGE STATION A&M CONSOLIDATED
35
FINAL      TIGER STADIUM

WARREN
47
EAGLE PASS
28
FINAL      COZEL-FOSTER STADIUM

SAN MARCOS
14
BRANDEIS
27
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

LAREDO ALEXANDER
7
BRENNAN
58
FINAL      GUSTAFSON STADIUM

HONDO
9
RANDOLPH
28
FINAL      MARION

CC TULOSO-MIDWAY
20
PLEASANTON
42
FINAL      FREER

LOCKHART
62
BURBANK
7
FINAL      ALAMO STADIUM

HIGHLANDS
17
LIBERTY HILL
63
FINAL

VICTORIA WEST
21
SOUTHWEST
16
FINAL      DRAGON STADIUM

NEW BRAUNFELS
17
REAGAN
13
FINAL      COMALANDER STADIUM

NIXON-SMILEY
20
SANTA ROSA
14
FINAL      INGLESIDE

HEBBRONVILLE
40
NATALIA
14
FINAL      MATHIS

DAVENPORT
36
FREDERICKSBURG
6
FINAL

COMFORT
14
TAFT (TX)
38
FINAL      MATADOR STADIUM

DEL RIO
3
HARLAN
42
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

CENTRAL CATHOLIC
21
DALLAS BISHOP LYNCH
41
FINAL

Stream live games:

There are three ways to access KSAT’s multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights:

See the full livestream schedule here.

Subscribe to the free BGC newsletter for everything in one place

KSAT 12 Sports reporter and producer Andrew Cely will be sending a free Big Game Coverage newsletter on Thursdays and Sundays to keep you updated on everything local high school football this season.

Sign up for the newsletter here.

Download the Big Game Coverage app

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the app.

