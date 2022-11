BGC Scores and Schedules: Playoffs Week 2

Below you will find the schedule of games and live scores for high school football games being played on November 17, 18, and 19 of 2022 in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

To watch and listen to this week’s games, CLICK HERE.

Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters, and, in some cases, halves.

Listen to live games here.

Scores

Stream live games:

There are three ways to access KSAT’s multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights:

See the full livestream schedule here.

Subscribe to the free BGC newsletter for everything in one place

KSAT 12 Sports reporter and producer Andrew Cely will be sending a free Big Game Coverage newsletter on Thursdays and Sundays to keep you updated on everything local high school football this season.

Sign up for the newsletter here.

Download the Big Game Coverage app

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the app.