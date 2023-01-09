Watch high school basketball with KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage, Texas Sports Productions 🏀

KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage (BGC) and Texas Sports Productions will stream dozens of live high school basketball games in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country during the 2023 season.
See the full schedule and how to stream below.
Schedule
Tuesday, January 10
- Wagner vs. Veteran’s Memorial (Boys) - 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 11
- Clark vs. Brandeis (Girls) - 6 p.m.
- Antonian vs. Central Catholic (Boys) - 7 p.m.
Friday, January 13
- Boerne vs. Fredericksburg (Girls) - 6:30 p.m.
- Houston The Village vs. Central Catholic (Boys) - 7 p.m.
Saturday, January 14
- Houston St. Pius vs. Central Catholic (Boys) - 2 p.m.
Tuesday, January 17
- Boerne Champion vs. Wagner (Boys) - 6:30 p.m.
- Brennan vs. Harlan (Girls) - 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 18
- Brennan vs. Harlan (Boys) - 6 p.m.
Friday, January 20
- Johnson vs. Churchill (Girls) - 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 24
- Warren vs. Harlan (Girls) - 6 p.m.
- Alamo Heights vs. Jefferson (Boys) - 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 25
- Warren vs. Harlan (Boys) - 6 p.m.
Friday, January 27
- Brackenridge vs. Jefferson (Girls) - 5 p.m.
Saturday, January 28
- Central Catholic vs. Antonian (Boys) - 2 p.m.
3 ways to stream live games
There are three ways to access KSAT’s free multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting Aug. 25 through Nov. 12:
- Computer: Join the free KSAT Insider program to watch the streams on an Insider-only page on KSAT.com.
- Phone: Download the mobile Big Game Coverage (BGC) app in the App Store or Google Play Store, or by searching the stores for “KSAT12 Big Game Coverage.” Log in and start streaming.
- TV: Download KSAT+, KSAT’s free streaming app that works with Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV and Android TVs.
Subscribe to the free Big Game Coverage newsletter
KSAT 12 Sports reporter and producer Andrew Cely will be sending a free Big Game Coverage newsletter on Thursdays and Sundays to keep you updated on everything local high school football this season.
Sign up for the newsletter here.
Scores, highlights and more
Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page.
- Stream live games - Choose from more than 100 games this season
- KSAT’s Big Game Coverage Newsletter - a free, bi-weekly look at all of our coverage
- 12s Top 12 - A weekly ranking of the top teams
- Scores and Schedules - Get live updates during games
- Best of BGC - The top highlights each week
- Game of the Week - KSAT Sports weekly pick for the matchup to watch