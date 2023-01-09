Watch high school basketball with KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage, Texas Sports Productions 🏀

KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage (BGC) and Texas Sports Productions will stream dozens of live high school basketball games in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country during the 2023 season.

See the full schedule and how to stream below.

Schedule

Tuesday, January 10

Wagner vs. Veteran’s Memorial (Boys) - 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 11

Clark vs. Brandeis (Girls) - 6 p.m.

Antonian vs. Central Catholic (Boys) - 7 p.m.

Friday, January 13

Boerne vs. Fredericksburg (Girls) - 6:30 p.m.

Houston The Village vs. Central Catholic (Boys) - 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 14

Houston St. Pius vs. Central Catholic (Boys) - 2 p.m.

Tuesday, January 17

Boerne Champion vs. Wagner (Boys) - 6:30 p.m.

Brennan vs. Harlan (Girls) - 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 18

Brennan vs. Harlan (Boys) - 6 p.m.

Friday, January 20

Johnson vs. Churchill (Girls) - 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 24

Warren vs. Harlan (Girls) - 6 p.m.

Alamo Heights vs. Jefferson (Boys) - 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 25

Warren vs. Harlan (Boys) - 6 p.m.

Friday, January 27

Brackenridge vs. Jefferson (Girls) - 5 p.m.

Saturday, January 28

Central Catholic vs. Antonian (Boys) - 2 p.m.

3 ways to stream live games

There are three ways to access KSAT’s free multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting Aug. 25 through Nov. 12:

Subscribe to the free Big Game Coverage newsletter

KSAT 12 Sports reporter and producer Andrew Cely will be sending a free Big Game Coverage newsletter on Thursdays and Sundays to keep you updated on everything local high school football this season.

Sign up for the newsletter here.

Scores, highlights and more

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page.