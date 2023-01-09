Watch high school basketball with KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage, Texas Sports Productions 🏀

67º

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mike Klein, Sports Producer

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Scott Shiotani, Director of New Media

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage (BGC) and Texas Sports Productions will stream dozens of live high school basketball games in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country during the 2023 season.

See the full schedule and how to stream below.

Schedule

Tuesday, January 10

  • Wagner vs. Veteran’s Memorial (Boys) - 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 11

  • Clark vs. Brandeis (Girls) - 6 p.m.
  • Antonian vs. Central Catholic (Boys) - 7 p.m.

Friday, January 13

  • Boerne vs. Fredericksburg (Girls) - 6:30 p.m.
  • Houston The Village vs. Central Catholic (Boys) - 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 14

  • Houston St. Pius vs. Central Catholic (Boys) - 2 p.m.

Tuesday, January 17

  • Boerne Champion vs. Wagner (Boys) - 6:30 p.m.
  • Brennan vs. Harlan (Girls) - 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 18

  • Brennan vs. Harlan (Boys) - 6 p.m.

Friday, January 20

  • Johnson vs. Churchill (Girls) - 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 24

  • Warren vs. Harlan (Girls) - 6 p.m.
  • Alamo Heights vs. Jefferson (Boys) - 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 25

  • Warren vs. Harlan (Boys) - 6 p.m.

Friday, January 27

  • Brackenridge vs. Jefferson (Girls) - 5 p.m.

Saturday, January 28

  • Central Catholic vs. Antonian (Boys) - 2 p.m.

3 ways to stream live games

Scores, highlights and more

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page.

