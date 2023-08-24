Vote for the Davis Law Firm Player of the Game during 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic 🏈

SAN ANTONIO – The 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic will feature some of the most competitive teams in the San Antonio area.

The matchups include Antonian vs. Holy Cross on Aug. 25 and Southside vs. Somerset; Jefferson vs. Uvalde; O’Connor vs. Brandeis on Aug. 26.

Viewers can expect some competitive football with players pumped up to kick off their seasons in front of huge crowds in the Alamodome and many others watching on KSAT 12 and KSAT’s other streaming sources.

There are definitely some players to watch on each team, but when the cleats hit the turf, these high school athletes will be going all out to prove themselves and bring home the KSAT Pigskin Classic champion’s trophy.

How to Nominate, Vote

Fans will be able to nominate and vote online for who they think will be named the KSAT Pigksin Classic Davis Law Firm Player of the Game in each of the four games.

Fans can vote for their picks during each game - during the first half, viewers can nominate players and during the second half they can vote on the nominees.

The KSAT Pigksin Classic Davis Law Firm Player of the Game will be named at the end of each game and recognized on the field during post-game coverage.

Here is the schedule for those games:

Friday, Aug. 25

7 p.m. - Antonian vs Holy Cross

Saturday, Aug. 26

11:30 a.m. Southside vs Somerset .

3:30 p.m. Jefferson vs Uvalde .

7:30 p.m. O’Connor vs Brandeis.

How to watch

In person at the Alamodome:

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster online or in person at the Alamodome box office. Tickets purchased at the box office will not incur Ticketmaster fees. Find box office information here.

All four games will be broadcast live and you can watch on the following formats:

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit ksat.com/big-game-coverage/ for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.