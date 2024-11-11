Best of BGC: Week 11

SAN ANTONIO – Each week high school football players make big plays, working hard to get their team to walk away with a win. And each week KSAT 12 photographers are there to capture all the action.
You can see who made the best plays in the Best of Big Game Coverage every Sunday night on Instant Replay starting at 11 p.m. If you have a play you would like to be featured, send it to sports@ksat.com.
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.