BGC Scores and Schedules: Week 2 Playoffs

Below you will find the schedule of games and live scores for high school football being played on Nov. 20- 22 in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters, and, in some cases, halves.

12’s Top 12: Week 13 BGC Rankings

Best of BGC: Week 12

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the BGC app.

Download the Big Game Coverage app

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the app.

Subscribe to the free BGC newsletter for everything in one place

Big Game Coverage Subscribe to the free BGC newsletter. Email Address Sign up.

Sign up for the newsletter here.