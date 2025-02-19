Athletes share reactions to making San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game roster

SAN ANTONIO – Sports fans will have the opportunity to watch some of the area’s top high school basketball players at the San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game.
Media Day, which was held nearly three weeks ago, provided KSAT a platform to speak with some of the best senior basketball players selected for the game.
The KSAT 12 Sports Team shines its spotlight on the six all-star athletes from New Braunfels, Southwest, Bandera, and Fredericksburg high schools.
- Alayna McGarity, Forward, New Braunfels High School
- Cole Redding, Guard, New Braunfels High School
- Kirsten Hartmann, Guard, Fredericksburg High School
- Addie Schoessow, Forward, Fredericksburg High School
- Giovanni Aranda, Guard, Southwest High School
- Elijah Salas, Guard, Bandera High School.
These talented athletes, who will play on UIL Class 5A-1A Team White, have demonstrated exceptional skills on the court and are ready to showcase their abilities in the upcoming San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game on March 23.
