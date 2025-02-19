Athletes share reactions to making San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game roster

SAN ANTONIO – Sports fans will have the opportunity to watch some of the area’s top high school basketball players at the San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game.

Media Day, which was held nearly three weeks ago, provided KSAT a platform to speak with some of the best senior basketball players selected for the game.

The KSAT 12 Sports Team shines its spotlight on the six all-star athletes from New Braunfels, Southwest, Bandera, and Fredericksburg high schools.

Alayna McGarity, Forward, New Braunfels High School

Cole Redding, Guard, New Braunfels High School

Kirsten Hartmann, Guard, Fredericksburg High School

Addie Schoessow, Forward, Fredericksburg High School

Giovanni Aranda, Guard, Southwest High School

Elijah Salas, Guard, Bandera High School.

These talented athletes, who will play on UIL Class 5A-1A Team White, have demonstrated exceptional skills on the court and are ready to showcase their abilities in the upcoming San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game on March 23.

