Athletes share reactions to making San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game roster

Meet six all-star athletes from New Braunfels, Southwest, Bandera, and Fredericksburg high schools

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Sports fans will have the opportunity to watch some of the area’s top high school basketball players at the San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game.

Media Day, which was held nearly three weeks ago, provided KSAT a platform to speak with some of the best senior basketball players selected for the game.

The KSAT 12 Sports Team shines its spotlight on the six all-star athletes from New Braunfels, Southwest, Bandera, and Fredericksburg high schools.

  • Alayna McGarity, Forward, New Braunfels High School
  • Cole Redding, Guard, New Braunfels High School
  • Kirsten Hartmann, Guard, Fredericksburg High School
  • Addie Schoessow, Forward, Fredericksburg High School
  • Giovanni Aranda, Guard, Southwest High School
  • Elijah Salas, Guard, Bandera High School.

These talented athletes, who will play on UIL Class 5A-1A Team White, have demonstrated exceptional skills on the court and are ready to showcase their abilities in the upcoming San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game on March 23.

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

