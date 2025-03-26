Skip to main content
Dragons dominate in second half as Southwest wins area round showdown against Pieper

The Dragons scored three goals in the second half to pull away with a 6-3 victory

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Soccer, Pieper, Southwest, Futbol, High School Soccer, Playoffs, Sports, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Any athlete who’s playing high school soccer in mid- to late March knows they’re doing something right, and the boys' soccer teams at Southwest High School and Pieper High School have been on a path to meet at some point during the season.

On Tuesday night at the Dub Farris Athletic Complex, the teams clashed for an action-packed battle in the 5A Area Round of the UIL playoffs.

The first half was a back-and-forth scoring sprint as both teams found the back of the net in the first 10 minutes.

It would be tied 3-3 at halftime, but that’s when the Southwest Dragons found their second wind.

The Dragons went on to score three goals in the second half, leading to a 6-3 victory and advancing to the regional round of the 5A playoffs.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

