Dragons dominate in second half as Southwest wins area round showdown against Pieper

SAN ANTONIO – Any athlete who’s playing high school soccer in mid- to late March knows they’re doing something right, and the boys' soccer teams at Southwest High School and Pieper High School have been on a path to meet at some point during the season.
On Tuesday night at the Dub Farris Athletic Complex, the teams clashed for an action-packed battle in the 5A Area Round of the UIL playoffs.
We’re minutes away from a 5A Area playoff game here at Farris Stadium between @SWHSBoysSoccer and @PieperSoccer! 🐉⚽️⚔️ Don’t miss the highlights tonight on @ksatnews #KSATsports #SanAntonio #Arearound @uiltexas pic.twitter.com/ibeoNeMRkx— KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) March 25, 2025
The first half was a back-and-forth scoring sprint as both teams found the back of the net in the first 10 minutes.
It would be tied 3-3 at halftime, but that’s when the Southwest Dragons found their second wind.
The Dragons went on to score three goals in the second half, leading to a 6-3 victory and advancing to the regional round of the 5A playoffs.
