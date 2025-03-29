Fredericksburg boys’ soccer team advances to regional finals with 3-0 win

SAN ANTONIO – The Fredericksburg boys’ soccer team secured a 3-0 victory over Edinburg IDEA Quest in the 4A DII regional semifinal round of the UIL boys’ soccer playoffs, bringing them closer to making history.

With just 10 minutes into the match, Fredericksburg’s sophomore Christian Olvera found a rebound ball that had bounced off the Edinburg goalkeeper and tapped it into the net to make it a quick 1-nil game.

Time for some playoff ⚽️ as Fredericksburg hosts Edinburg IDEA Quest in a 4A Regional Semifinal game at SAISD Sports Complex. Don’t miss the highlights tonight at 10 on @ksatnews 👀🙌🏼 @KSATbgc @KsatSportsNow #SanAntonio #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/7inIMsCrbZ — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) March 28, 2025

The Billies extended their lead to a 2-0 lead into halftime. In the second half, Fredericksburg increased pressure and created more offensive chances as Charles Rhyne to Olvera, who headed the ball to Bryan Bermudez, who headed the ball to Bryan Bermudez for another goal, leading to a 3-0 victory.

Fredericksburg’s senior goalkeeper Alexis Viveros was on fire, stopping multiple shots to record his seventh shutout of the season. Viveros told KSAT how much he appreciates his offense.

“I love my offense. They say the best defense is a good offense, and we have a great offense,” Viveros said. “We have two very good forwards that I think together have near 60 goals (this season), so it’s just great having that out there knowing that if I mess up, they can back me up.”

The forwards Viveros mentioned include Olvera, who shared how pleased he was with the defense in this match.

“Defensively, it was one of our best games we’ve had,” Olvera said. “We’ve conceded a goal most of the season, so having the shutout feels good.”

The Billies could make history next week if they win in the regional final round. It would be the first time the program has advanced that far in the playoffs in school history.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

