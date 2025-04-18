Johnson softball ace trades diamond for bowling lane in Division I future

SAN ANTONIO – Johnson High School standout pitcher Maleena Moreno is amidst an impressive senior season with the Johnson softball team, recently achieving 500 career strikeouts in a district-clinching win.

However, Moreno will be saying farewell to her softball career next year.

Moreno is one of six players on the Johnson softball team who are in a position to continue their athletic careers at the university level.

Although, unlike her teammates, the star pitcher will attend Western Illinois University next fall on a Division I bowling scholarship — a sport she only picked up last year.

As a four-year starter for the Johnson softball team, Moreno has accumulated an impressive list of accolades, including Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, First Team All-District selection in her sophomore season and District 27-6A Defensive Player of the Year honors during her junior campaign.

Her rapid rise in bowling has been equally remarkable. Despite her brief time playing the sport, Moreno has established herself as the district’s top-ranked female bowler.

She recently claimed second place at regionals and currently ranks among the top 25 bowlers in Texas.

Moreno’s 500th strikeout milestone coincides with her team’s strong push toward the postseason.

The Jaguars are riding a seven-game winning streak with the playoffs fast approaching, and Moreno’s pitching prowess is crucial to their success.

The skills that make her excel on the softball field — precision, consistency and mental focus — have translated seamlessly to the bowling alley, helping her earn a spot in Western Illinois University’s Division I bowling program.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.