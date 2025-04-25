After 55 years, Memorial High School baseball earns first-ever playoff berth

SAN ANTONIO – Thanks to a thrilling 8-7 victory over Gonzales, the Memorial High School baseball team etched its name in the history books, securing the program’s first-ever postseason berth.

“We were down 1-7,” said Memorial junior outfielder Jonathan Victela. “I’m pretty sure none of us really thought we were going to come back—and then we scored six runs. From there, just everything just came up for us.”

For the Minutemen, this moment was 55 years in the making—a testament to resilience, heart and a team fully committed to the journey.

“It’s actually pretty honorable to play for the school,” expressed Memorial junior shortstop/pitcher Justin Neira. “And have their jersey.”

“There was a gentleman who reached out on Facebook that said he played here in the 70s and that they had some great ball teams, but just never were able to make the playoffs,” shared Memorial third-year head coach Ryan Valdez. “It’s been awesome to kind of see that.”

Head coach Ryan Valdez, leading a squad light on experience but heavy on determination, has instilled a culture of belief.

“All of us, honestly. Like the bond we have is, like, unmatched. Like we just love each other,” said Memorial junior catcher Michael Hernandez. “I feel like that’s what you need on a team. If y’all don’t have that emotion together, you’ll never be successful.”

This 2024-25 squad has already left an indelible mark on the program. Generations of Minutemen, past and future, will look back on this team’s accomplishment as a defining moment for Memorial baseball.

The Minutemen will make their playoff debut on the first Friday of May, facing Pleasanton in a best-of-three series.

As they step onto the postseason stage, this group is poised to continue their historic run with the same passion that brought them here.

For Memorial, the journey is just beginning—and it’s bound to be a memorable one.

