Alamo Heights girls’ golf team reigns supreme in UIL Class 5A with no signs of slowing down

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Heights girls’ golf team is on an unprecedented run.

The Mules are three-time defending UIL Class 5A state champions and displayed a dominant performance in last week’s tournament.

In an undefeated season, Alamo Heights has leaned on its individual talent, mental toughness and respect for the game.

“All year long, we had not said the words: we haven’t been beaten. We had not said the words: we’re ranked No. 1 in the state. We hadn’t said the words” three peat,” said Alamo Heights girls’ golf head coach Brent McCuiston. “We just stayed in the process, tournament after tournament after tournament.”

“We worked really hard—practicing in the rain, in the wind, in the cold, in the hot,” said Alamo Heights senior and Rollins College commit Lindsay Lee. “I’m going to be honest, I think we were the best prepared team there and that is mainly because of (McCuiston) and how well he prepared us.”

“It’s a very fulfilling feeling,” said Alamo Heights senior and St. Mary’s University commit Abbey Anderson. “It’s exciting. It takes teamwork, unity and willingness from everyone. Everyone has to be bought into it, and we all are. We all love each other.”

The Mules gave the state tournament field little to get excited about.

Alamo Heights carded a two-day total of 589 at Legacy Hills Golf Club for a commanding first-place finish to set a new Class 5A tournament mark, previously set by Austin Anderson in 2022 with a 600.

“We’re really strong, we love each other and we work really hard,” Alamo Heights senior Jordan Sandoval, a UIW commit, said. “Every day during practice, it’s hard, but we’re all there showing up.”

Playing a key role for Alamo Heights were sisters Lindsay Lee, a senior, and Michelle Lee, a freshman.

Michelle posted the top individual finish for the Mules at the state tournament, while Lindsay, a varsity constant since her freshman year, has been a cornerstone of the program’s success.

“The Lee influence on the Alamo Heights golf program will be forever felt,” said McCuiston. “What an honor it is to coach such great players.”

Lindsay played an integral role in all three of Alamo Heights’ recent state titles in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The team narrowly missed winning the championship in 2022, falling just one stroke shy of the title during Lindsay’s freshman season.

The Lee family’s impact on the Alamo Heights program is profound, and the future looks bright with the potential for a younger Lee sister to one day join the team.

“I’m really grateful for this program, grateful for (McCuiston),” said Lindsay Lee. “I’m really glad that me and my sisters will have the chance to play for him. I did butt heads with him my freshman year—I was a very stubborn girl and he was a stubborn coach, but in a good way. I think we both have grown, and he has become a really big part of my life.

Under the guidance of head coach McCuiston, the Mules have built a legacy of excellence, having now claimed four of the last five Class 5A state championships (2021, 2023, 2024, 2025).

